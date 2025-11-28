College Basketball
TCU Tops Wisconsin to Win Rady Children's Invitational Championship
College Basketball

TCU Tops Wisconsin to Win Rady Children's Invitational Championship

Updated Nov. 28, 2025 10:01 p.m. ET

David Punch led a balanced offense with 17 points and TCU defeated Wisconsin 74-63 on Friday in the championship game of the Rady Children’s Invitational.

Brock Harding scored 16 points, Xavier Edmonds 12, and Jayden Pierre and Liutauras Lelevicius 11 each for the Horned Frogs (5-2).

John Blackwell scored 30 points for Wisconsin (5-2) and Nick Boyd added 15.

TCU built a 10-point lead in the first five minutes and led by double digits for most of the first half. The Horned Frogs were ahead 41-28 with 3 1/2 minutes left before halftime but Wisconsin closed with a 9-0 run to trail only 41-37.

TCU scored the first eight points of the second half and a 7-0 run a few minutes later put the Horned Frogs up 61-42 with 11 1/2 minutes remaining.

The margin was still 19 points with 10 minutes to go when TCU went 0-for-6 in a 5-minute stretch that saw Wisconsin get to within 65-53. A layup by Andrew Rohde had Wisconsin within 70-63 with two minutes to go, but the Badgers missed their last six shots and did not score again.

Up next

TCU: Notre Dame visits on Friday

Wisconsin: Hosts Northwestern in a Big Ten opener on Wednesday

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Houston Leapfrogs Purdue to No. 1, Arizona up to No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes