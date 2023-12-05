College Basketball
Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG
College Basketball

Spencer scores 23 to lead No. 5 UConn past No. 9 North Carolina 87-76 in Jimmy V Classic at MSG

Published Dec. 5, 2023 11:58 p.m. ET

Cam Spencer had 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists as fifth-ranked UConn pulled away down the stretch for an 87-76 victory over No. 9 North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night.

Playing their third game at Madison Square Garden this season, the Huskies (8-1) rebounded from a four-point loss at then-No. 5 Kansas last Friday. The defending NCAA champions won a game in this event for the first time in five tries.

Spencer shot 8 of 14 overall and scored 16 points in the first half, when the Huskies took the lead for good. Alex Karaban added 14 of his 18 points in the second period and finished with nine rebounds and five assists.

Tristen Newton scored 14 and freshman Solomon Ball had a season-best 13 points as the Huskies shot 51.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels (7-2) with 26 points and Harrison Ingram added 20. Armando Bacot finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds but North Carolina couldn't keep pace with the Huskies, shooting 39% in the final 20 minutes and 44% overall.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Cam Spencer
UConn Huskies
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NBA In-Season Tournament: Bucks hold off Knicks' run; Lakers leading Suns

NBA In-Season Tournament: Bucks hold off Knicks' run; Lakers leading Suns

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes