College Basketball Ryan Kalkbrenner has perfect night from the field, leads Creighton past Seton Hall 85-64 Published Feb. 28, 2024 11:39 p.m. ET

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 23 points, Baylor Scheierman added 20 and 12th-ranked Creighton rolled past Seton Hall 85-64 on Wednesday night.

Kalkbrenner made all 10 of his shots from the field, including six dunks, and all six of Scheierman's field goals were 3-pointers.

Scheierman also had 11 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season, tied for most in the Big East. Trey Alexander also had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists.

The Bluejays (21-8, 12-6 Big East) moved into third place in the conference, a half-game ahead of Seton Hall (18-10, 11-6).

Seton Hall got 18 points from Dre Davis, 15 from Kadary Richmond and 13 from Al-Amir Dawes.

Creighton won the season's first meeting 97-94 in three overtimes on Jan. 20 but never trailed in the rematch.

A 19-5 Creighton spurt broke open what was a close game for the first 10 minutes. Reserve Isaac Traudt hit back-to-back 3s, Kalkbrenner backed down Jaden Bediako on the baseline, spun and dunked and Alexander finished it with a steal and layup to make it 33-16.

The Bluejays led 38-22 at the break, the fewest first-half points allowed by Creighton this season and tied for fewest by Seton Hall.

Creighton's lead ballooned to 27 points in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates, who sit squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, failed to capitalize on an opportunity against a Quad 1 opponent. They had come in off wins in three straight games and five of their last six.

Creighton: The Bluejays beat the Pirates for the fourth straight time and for the eighth time in 10 meetings. They've swept the season series four of the last five seasons.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Visits No. 3 UConn on Sunday. The Pirates opened Big East play with a 75-60 home win over the Huskies on Dec. 20.

Creighton: Hosts No. 5 Marquette on Saturday. The Bluejays lost 72-67 in Milwaukee on Dec. 30.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

