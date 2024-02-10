College Basketball Purdue's dominant win over Indiana further proves why this team should be appreciated Updated Feb. 11, 2024 12:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In the midst of Purdue's historic Big Ten regular-season and tournament-title run last year, there was really only one blemish on the team's résumé: For the first time in 10 years, the Boilermakers were swept by in-state rival Indiana.

On Saturday night, Matt Painter's No. 2-ranked team served up revenge in West Lafayette, blowing out the Hoosiers, 79-59, completing a season sweep that was decided by a combined 41 points. This rivalry redemption wasn't just any sweep. The Boilermakers notched multiple 20-point wins over the Hoosiers for the first time since – get this – the 1933-34 season. Basketball was just a tad different during those times, as one of those games was decided by a final score of 47-13.

Zach Edey had a game-high 26 points and 13 rebounds – his 13th game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season – in the victory. Just how much fun was the reigning national player of the year having as he dominated Indiana? Well, just when you didn't think he could perform another first in his masterful career, the 7-foot-4, 300-pound big man knocked down his first career 3-pointer.

Purdue guard Braden Smith, who is having an All-American-caliber season, delivered 19 points, nine rebounds and four assists. After starting the game 0-for-7 from 3-point land, the Boilermakers proceeded to go 7-of-12 from downtown after that.

On the flip side, Saturday night marked another case of pedestrian offense for Mike Woodson's team, which ranks last in the Big Ten in 3-pointers made this season. The Hoosiers went the entire first half without a made 3-pointer and finished 4-for-16 from beyond the arc. The team's leading scorer, Malik Reneau, was held to 3-for-11 from the floor, finishing with just six points in the loss.

Purdue was expected to dominate this game, but here's my take: The Boilermakers' greatness needs to be appreciated more.

Look, I'm not naive that the Boilermakers' metric of success this season is determined by getting redemption for the NCAA Tournament losses to Fairleigh Dickinson and Saint Peter's. I fully understand that it's time for Painter and Edey to go on a deep run, one that I believe will occur.

But this program has a combined 15 Quad 1 and Quad 2 wins this season, which is more than any team in college basketball. The Boilermakers' 8-2 record against the top quadrant, which is the collection of the best wins you can attain in the sport, is matched by only No. 1 UConn.

There are some people who won't start validating the Boilermakers until they advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and so on, but if that's the class you fall into, it takes away from the regular season in college basketball, which doesn't get enough credit for what it is.

This is the time when résumés are built. This is the time when a team puts in the work to be one of the 68 left standing.

It could have been very easy for the Boilermakers to sleepwalk through this season, get a 4- or 5-seed and go into the NCAA Tournament after the way last year ended. Why? Because finishing a season 29-5 and then losing in the opening round could make any team question the regular season and the grind of working toward a No. 1 seed.

Not Purdue. This program has only accelerated, going 51-8 over the last two seasons.

The Boilermakers have gone from 12th in KenPom offense and 24th in KenPom defense last year to second and 12th, respectively, in those columns this season.

Lance Jones has given this team a new dimension of toughness and experience that they haven't had. Smith and Fletcher Loyer are another year older – just sophomores, by the way – and it shows in the way they handle pressure.

And Edey continues to add to his all-time career.

In five weeks, the bracket will come out, and it would be hard to imagine Purdue not being on the 1-line again. Yes, they might be coming off a season where they were on the wrong end of history, but everything about this team feels as though redemption in the Big Dance is going to happen.

And up to this point, they've done everything to prove they are a legit national championship contender, including winning the Maui Invitational, beating Arizona and Alabama away from Mackey Arena, and boasting an 11-2 record in the Big Ten.

Only time will tell, but at this moment, the Boilermakers deserve a tip of the cap – and nothing else – because for over 90% of the season, all they've done is win. And there's something to be said about coming off a historic heartbreak, flushing it, and dominating their competition to this point.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on X at @John_Fanta .

