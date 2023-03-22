College Basketball
College Basketball

Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry as head coach

Updated Mar. 22, 2023 6:54 p.m. EDT

Notre Dame is in the process of finalizing a seven-year deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next men’s basketball coach, per CBS Sports. 

Shrewsberry, 46, spent the past two seasons at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to a combined 37-31 record and a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The team defeated Texas A&M in the opening round of the Big Dance, marking the program’s first tournament win since 2001.

Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey announced he was stepping down from his role at the conclusion of the season. Following the announcement, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick and the school’s athletic program set their sights on Shrewsberry.

Shrewsberry is from Indiana and played college basketball at Hanover College, which is located less than 250 miles south of Notre Dame’s campus. He had previous stops at both Butler (2007-11) and Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21), before landing at Penn State in 2021.

Notre Dame is coming off an 11-21 season, which included a 3-17 mark in ACC play. The Fighting Irish made it to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas Tech. That is the program’s only NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

