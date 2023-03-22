Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry as head coach
Notre Dame is in the process of finalizing a seven-year deal to make Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry the school’s next men’s basketball coach, per CBS Sports.
Shrewsberry, 46, spent the past two seasons at Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions to a combined 37-31 record and a spot in this year’s NCAA Tournament. The team defeated Texas A&M in the opening round of the Big Dance, marking the program’s first tournament win since 2001.
Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey announced he was stepping down from his role at the conclusion of the season. Following the announcement, Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick and the school’s athletic program set their sights on Shrewsberry.
Shrewsberry is from Indiana and played college basketball at Hanover College, which is located less than 250 miles south of Notre Dame’s campus. He had previous stops at both Butler (2007-11) and Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21), before landing at Penn State in 2021.
Notre Dame is coming off an 11-21 season, which included a 3-17 mark in ACC play. The Fighting Irish made it to the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament before falling to Texas Tech. That is the program’s only NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.
Read more:
- John Fanta's 2023 March Madness instant reaction to every game
- Rodney Terry proving that he deserves Texas job
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- Is Purdue overdue for a philosophical shift?
- UConn is starting to look like UConn again
- 2023 March Madness: Upsets, thrillers, more viral moments
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- Re-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameIona hires Tobin Anderson as head coach after Rick Pitino's departureTom Izzo on Michigan State's surprise Sweet 16 run: 'I knew we weren't soft'
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first, second-round of NCAA TournamentSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournamentRick Pitino is returning to Big East as new head coach at St. John's
- Re-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameIona hires Tobin Anderson as head coach after Rick Pitino's departureTom Izzo on Michigan State's surprise Sweet 16 run: 'I knew we weren't soft'
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets, upsets for first, second-round of NCAA TournamentSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournamentRick Pitino is returning to Big East as new head coach at St. John's