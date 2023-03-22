College Basketball North Carolina's Armando Bacot to return for fifth season Published Mar. 22, 2023 4:53 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

North Carolina big man Armando Bacot has announced that he will be returning to school for his fifth season of eligibility.

"I felt it was the right decision for my future," Bacot said. "The primary reason I am coming back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina this way. But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that."

Bacot, who just wrapped up his senior season with the Tar Heels, retains an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is UNC's all-time leader in rebounds, having surpassed Tyler Hansbrough this past season, and also leads the program in double-doubles. Bacot passed Michael Jordan on the school's all-time scoring list in 2023 as well, taking over the 14th spot.

The 23-year-old averaged 15.9 points (55.4% from the floor), 10.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and one block per game this season. UNC refused an invitation to the NIT after missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Bacot's best season came as a junior when he averaged 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, muscling through an ankle injury to help guide the Tar Heels to the 2022 National Championship Game.

