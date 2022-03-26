College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every team in the Elite Eight 1 min ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first weekend of March Madness did not disappoint! Three big title favorites in Kentucky, Auburn and Baylor went down.

But you know the saying, survive and advance, baby!

And when it comes to advancing, Gonzaga — the squad with the best odds (+200) going into the Sweet 16 — fell short on Thursday. The top-seed Bulldogs lost 74-68 to 4-seed Arkansas. And then Arizona, another tourney favorite, lost 72-60 to Houston. Might we see more crazy upsets before the end of the weekend?

With the Elite Eight coming up, let's look at the odds for the teams still alive in the tourney ( all odds via FOX Bet ).

zXXXX

ODDS FOR EVERY REMAINING TEAM IN THE MEN'S TOURNAMENT*



Kansas : +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Houston: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Duke: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Villanova: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

North Carolina: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Arkansas: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Miami (Fla.): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Saint Peter's: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)



* odds as of 3/26/2022

Are you ready to put your March Madness bracket to the test and wager on the next hoops champion? If so, head to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.