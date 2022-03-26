College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every team in the Elite Eight

1 min ago

The first weekend of March Madness did not disappoint! Three big title favorites in Kentucky, Auburn and Baylor went down.

But you know the saying, survive and advance, baby!

And when it comes to advancing, Gonzaga — the squad with the best odds (+200) going into the Sweet 16 — fell short on Thursday. The top-seed Bulldogs lost 74-68 to 4-seed Arkansas. And then Arizona, another tourney favorite, lost 72-60 to Houston. Might we see more crazy upsets before the end of the weekend?

With the Elite Eight coming up, let's look at the odds for the teams still alive in the tourney (all odds via FOX Bet).

ODDS FOR EVERY REMAINING TEAM IN THE MEN'S TOURNAMENT*

Kansas: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)
Houston: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Duke: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Villanova: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
North Carolina: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Arkansas: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Miami (Fla.): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Saint Peter's: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

* odds as of 3/26/2022

