NCAA Tournament odds: How UNC's title futures have moved all season

19 mins ago

At the beginning of the season, the North Carolina Tar Heels had long odds to win the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament that only lengthened throughout the year.  

However, Hubert Davis’ squad, in his first season as head coach, find themselves two wins away from their fourth national championship this century and seventh overall.

Make no mistake about it, this was a tough season for the Tar Heels. A disappointing start left UNC at 12-6; unranked in the AP Top 25 and sixth place in the ACC. From a gambling perspective, the team's title odds got as high as +15000. Rather than give in, the traditional blue blood turned it around and finished the season on an 11-2 run, capped off by a 13-point win against Duke in the season finale which also served as Coach Krzyzewski's last home game.

After battling their way to the Final Four, these Tar Heels are again poised to face Duke again as they stand at the brink of championship success. In anticipation of what may be the biggest basketball game this century, let's take a look at how the Tar Heels' futures have moved throughout the year, courtesy of FOX Bet.

NORTH CAROLINA ODDS TO WIN THE 2022 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AT FOX BET*

October: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)
December: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
January: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)
February: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
March 1: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1310 total)
March 7: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)
March 14: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)
March 18: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
March 20: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
March 25: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
March 28: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

*odds as of 3/28/22

Fox Sports' Mark Titus and Tate Frazier break down the matchup that we've all been waiting for as the Duke Blue Devils will play the rival North Carolina Tar Heels for the first time in NCAA tournament history on the biggest stage.

In what is sure to be a game for the ages, rivals UNC and Duke will match up in the NCAA tournament for the very first time in their storied history. Duke won the first meeting in Chapel Hill on February 27th, 87-67. The Tar Heels won the aforementioned rematch a week later in Durham, 94-81. 

After this rematch, the Tar Heels' odds only shortened to +10000 and quickly lengthened to +15000 again after a quick and surprising exit to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament. However, steady tournament play — along with a good draw — has seen the Tar Heels odds continually drop to their current level of +550 during the madness of March. 

With this rubber match occurring in the Final Four and being the very last meeting against Coach K, UNC backers couldn't ask for anything better.

