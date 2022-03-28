College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: How Duke's title futures have moved all season 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that they've punched a ticket to the Final Four, Duke has given fans and gamblers another chance to bet on the Blue Devils.

What's especially incredible about Duke's deep run this year is that this is Coach Krzyzewski's 41st and final season as the men's head basketball coach. As leader of one of the nation's most celebrated programs — or despised, depending on who you're asking — Coach K. announced in June 2021 that his decades-long tenure would end after this year.

Since it looks like Coach K.'s week-to-week March gig will keep him out of retirement for at least a few more days, let's look at how the Blue Devils' odds to win it all have moved all season (all odds via FOX Bet).

DUKE'S ODDS TO WIN NCAA MEN'S TOURNAMENT AT FOX BET

Preseason: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

January 22: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

March 14: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

March 28: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Though Duke has the best odds at FOX Bet to cut down the final net at +150, it's worth noting that Kansas at +170 is a close second.

The Blue Devils tipped off tournament play cruising to victory over Cal State Fullerton 78-61. In the second round, however, Coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State made Duke earn their win in a competitive game that ended in an 85-76 victory for Coach K.'s squad.

Now officially battle-tested, freshman phenom Paola Banchero — who leads the Most Outstanding Player odds at +275 at FOX Bet — scored a team-high 22 points and lifted Duke over scrappy Texas Tech 78-73 for a Sweet 16 win.

Arkansas was the last domino that Duke knocked down on its way to the Final Four. In a matchup where they shot 54.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, Coach K. and his talented team beat the Razorbacks and set their sights on the Final Four destination of New Orleans.

Are you ready to wager on Coach K.'s farewell fairytale ending? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

