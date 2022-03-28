College Basketball
NCAA Tournament odds: How Duke's title futures have moved all season NCAA Tournament odds: How Duke's title futures have moved all season
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How Duke's title futures have moved all season

38 mins ago

Now that they've punched a ticket to the Final Four, Duke has given fans and gamblers another chance to bet on the Blue Devils.

What's especially incredible about Duke's deep run this year is that this is Coach Krzyzewski's 41st and final season as the men's head basketball coach. As leader of one of the nation's most celebrated programs — or despised, depending on who you're asking — Coach K. announced in June 2021 that his decades-long tenure would end after this year.

Since it looks like Coach K.'s week-to-week March gig will keep him out of retirement for at least a few more days, let's look at how the Blue Devils' odds to win it all have moved all season (all odds via FOX Bet).

DUKE'S ODDS TO WIN NCAA MEN'S TOURNAMENT AT FOX BET

Preseason: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
January 22: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
March 14: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)
March 28: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Though Duke has the best odds at FOX Bet to cut down the final net at +150, it's worth noting that Kansas at +170 is a close second. 

The Blue Devils tipped off tournament play cruising to victory over Cal State Fullerton 78-61. In the second round, however, Coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State made Duke earn their win in a competitive game that ended in an 85-76 victory for Coach K.'s squad.

Now officially battle-tested, freshman phenom Paola Banchero — who leads the Most Outstanding Player odds at +275 at FOX Bet — scored a team-high 22 points and lifted Duke over scrappy Texas Tech 78-73 for a Sweet 16 win. 

Arkansas was the last domino that Duke knocked down on its way to the Final Four. In a matchup where they shot 54.7% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, Coach K. and his talented team beat the Razorbacks and set their sights on the Final Four destination of New Orleans. 

Are you ready to wager on Coach K.'s farewell fairytale ending? Head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every remaining team
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Title lines for every remaining team

11 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Paolo Banchero leads Most Outstanding Player futures
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Paolo Banchero leads Most Outstanding Player futures

14 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: How Kansas' title futures have moved all season
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How Kansas' title futures have moved all season

24 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: How UNC's title futures have moved all season
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: How UNC's title futures have moved all season

26 mins ago
NCAA Tournament odds: Opening lines for men's Final Four
College Basketball

NCAA Tournament odds: Opening lines for men's Final Four

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes