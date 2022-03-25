College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Paolo Banchero leads Most Outstanding Player futures 54 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that we are in the Sweet 16, college basketball fans and bettors are keeping their eyes on the players likely to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player award (MOP).

The award generally goes to a player on the championship team as 1983 was the last time a non-title winner won the award (Akeem Olajuwon). With three one-seeds remaining, it is no surprise that the favorites to win the MOP are players on these squads.

After Duke defeated Texas Tech Thursday, Paolo Banchero is the new favorite to win the Most Outstanding Player award at FOX Bet.

If the Blue Devils fall, can Kansas' Ochai Agbaji catch fire if the Jayhawks go on a deep run? Or is Purdue's Jaden Ivey in a prime position to stuff his stats and take advantage of a weakened East region?

It doesn't take long for odds to shift in college basketball. As we approach the final two weekends of the season, let's dive into the current MOP odds for the top players remaining in the Big Dance (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS FOR MEN'S TOURNEY MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER*



Paolo Banchero: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Ochai Agbaji: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Jaden Ivey: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Collin Gillespie: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kyler Edwards: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Johnny Juzang: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

JD Notae: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Fabian White Jr: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Taze Moore: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jamal Shead: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Mark Williams: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Justin Moore: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Christian Braun: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Jaime Jaquez Jr: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Wendell Moore Jr: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jeremy Roach: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

AJ Griffin: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Josh Carlton: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Jalen Wilson: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Zach Edey: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Eric Dixon: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Remy Martin: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Trevion Williams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Armando Bacot: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Jules Bernard: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Tyger Campbell: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Brady Manek: +6000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Jermaine Samuels, Jr.: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

David McCormack: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

LJ Cryer: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

RJ Davis: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Izaiah Brockington: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Sasha Stefanovic: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Nate Watson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Trevor Keels: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kameron McGusty: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Au'Diese Toney: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jaylin Williams: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Stanley Umude: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Aljami Durham: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Jared Bynum: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Isaiah Wong: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Eric Hunter, Jr.: +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Charlie Moore: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Tyrese Hunter: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jordan Miller: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Gabe Kalscheur: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)



*Odds as of 3/25/2022

