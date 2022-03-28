College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: How Kansas' title futures have moved all season 35 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas is in the Final Four! However, fans and bettors are probably not surprised that the Jayhawks are going back to the final weekend since this makes the program's third trip in 10 seasons.

What's even more impressive is Kansas' record of getting into the tournament itself. Including this season, the Jayhawks have gotten to the Big Dance 31-consecutive times. But the KU faithful only have three titles to show for all that dancing.

Will the 31st trip bring the fourth trophy to Kansas' case?

Let's take a look at the Jayhawks from a gambling perspective. Here is how Kansas' odds have moved all season ahead of their Final Four matchup against Villanova (with all odds via FOX Bet).

KANSAS' ODDS TO WIN MEN'S NCAAA TOURNAMENT AT FOX BET

Preseason: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

January 22: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

March 14: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

March 28: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

At +170, Coach Bill Self's team currently has the second-best odds at FOX Bet to win it all at the end of March Madness behind Duke.

But will the boys in Kansas-blue be fool's gold like they have been so many other years?

In the first round, Kansas easily rolled over Texas Southern 83-56. But 9-seed Creighton wouldn't go down as easily. The Bluejays, only down by one point at the half, fell to the Jayhawks, giving Kansas the close 79-72 win.

The squad's Sweet 16 matchup against Providence would prove as competitive as their contest from the previous round. The Friars' defense held KU to just 26 first-half points. In a game where they shot only 39.3% from the field and 14.3% from distance, Kansas eked out a 66-61 win against Providence to advance to the Elite Eight.

And then as a respite from consecutive competitive contests, the Jayhawks were able to storm over the Miami Hurricanes, beating them 76-50 on the way to the Final Four.

The next stop for Self and his squad includes a date with rival Villanova in New Orleans and then if they're lucky, a shining moment that includes cutting down the final net after the last dance.

