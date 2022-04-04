College Basketball
College basketball odds: Opening championship lines for 2022-23 season

41 mins ago

If you can't wait for the 2022-23 men's college basketball season to start, we have you covered from a gambling perspective. You can now place futures bets on the team you think will cut down the nets a year from now.

Here's a look at the title odds for the 2022-23 men's basketball season (via FOX Bet).

Here are the top teams' national championship odds for the NCAA men's basketball season (complete list here):

Duke Blue Devils +800 (bet $10 to win $90)
Kansas Jayhawks +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
North Carolina Tar Heels +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Kentucky Wildcats +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)
Gonzaga Bulldogs +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)
Villanova Wildcats +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
UCLA Bruins +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)
Arizona Wildcats +1700 (bet $10 to win $180)
Houston Cougars +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)
Arkansas Razorbacks +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Michigan Wolverines +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)
Texas Longhorns +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Baylor Bears +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)
Alabama Crimson Tide +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)
Texas Tech Red Raiders +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)
Tennessee Volunteers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Auburn Tigers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Purdue Boilermakers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)
Memphis Tigers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
Virginia Cavaliers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Oregon Ducks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)
USC Trojans +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)
Indiana Hoosiers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)
Dayton Flyers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)
Xavier Musketeers +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Michigan State Spartans +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Texas A&M Aggies +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Ohio State Buckeyes +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
San Diego State Aztecs +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Illinois Fighting Illini +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)
Saint Louis Billikens +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)
Creighton Bluejays +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

* odds as of 4/4/2022

With the No. 1 recruiting class coming to Duke, the Blue Devils, not so surprisingly, are favorites to win it all at +800. The two participants from this year's title game in Kansas and North Carolina sit at +1000 and +1100, respectively. Kentucky (+1100) and Gonzaga (+1300) round out the top five on the odds board.

Do you like one of the big guns to cut down the nets next season? Or are you throwing a couple of bucks down on a longshot?

Whenever you're ready to make a wager or two on the NCAA futures market, head on over to FOX Bet.

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
