College basketball odds: Opening championship lines for 2022-23 season

If you can't wait for the 2022-23 men's college basketball season to start, we have you covered from a gambling perspective. You can now place futures bets on the team you think will cut down the nets a year from now.

Here's a look at the title odds for the 2022-23 men's basketball season (via FOX Bet).

Here are the top teams' national championship odds for the NCAA men's basketball season (complete list here):

Duke Blue Devils +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

Kansas Jayhawks +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

North Carolina Tar Heels +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Kentucky Wildcats +1100 (bet $10 to win $120)

Gonzaga Bulldogs +1300 (bet $10 to win $140)

Villanova Wildcats +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

UCLA Bruins +1600 (bet $10 to win $170)

Arizona Wildcats +1700 (bet $10 to win $180)

Houston Cougars +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Arkansas Razorbacks +1800 (bet $10 to win $190)

Michigan Wolverines +2000 (bet $10 to win $210)

Texas Longhorns +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Baylor Bears +2200 (bet $10 to win $230)

Alabama Crimson Tide +2800 (bet $10 to win $290)

Texas Tech Red Raiders +3500 (bet $10 to win $360)

Tennessee Volunteers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Auburn Tigers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Purdue Boilermakers +4500 (bet $10 to win $460)

Memphis Tigers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Virginia Cavaliers +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

Oregon Ducks +5000 (bet $10 to win $510)

USC Trojans +6000 (bet $10 to win $610)

Indiana Hoosiers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Dayton Flyers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710)

Xavier Musketeers +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Michigan State Spartans +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Texas A&M Aggies +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Ohio State Buckeyes +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

San Diego State Aztecs +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Illinois Fighting Illini +8000 (bet $10 to win $810)

Saint Louis Billikens +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

Creighton Bluejays +9000 (bet $10 to win $910)

With the No. 1 recruiting class coming to Duke, the Blue Devils, not so surprisingly, are favorites to win it all at +800. The two participants from this year's title game in Kansas and North Carolina sit at +1000 and +1100, respectively. Kentucky (+1100) and Gonzaga (+1300) round out the top five on the odds board.

Do you like one of the big guns to cut down the nets next season? Or are you throwing a couple of bucks down on a longshot?

