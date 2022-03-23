College Basketball NCAA Tournament odds: Drew Timme leads Most Outstanding Player futures 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that we are in the Sweet 16, college basketball fans and bettors are keeping their eyes on the players likely to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player award (MOP).

The award generally goes to a player on the championship team as 1983 was the last time a non-title winner won the award (Akeem Olajuwon). With three one-seeds remaining, it is no surprise that the favorites to win the MOP are players on these squads.

Will Gonzaga's Drew Timme's — with a tournament leading 57 points and 27 rebounds — continue his strong, steady play as the Bulldogs seek their first title? Can Kansas' Ochai Agbaji catch fire if the Jayhawks go on a deep run? Or is Purdue's Jaden Ivey in a prime position to stuff his stats and take advantage of a weakened East region?

It doesn't take long for odds to shift in college basketball. As we approach the final two weekends of the season, let's dive into the current MOP odds for the top players remaining in the Big Dance (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Drew Timme: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Chet Holmgren: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Bennedict Mathurin: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Ochai Agbaji: +1000 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Jaden Ivey: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Andrew Nembhard: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Collin Gillespie: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Christian Koloko: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Paolo Banchero: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Johnny Juzang: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Christian Braun: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Azuolas Tubelis: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Kyler Edwards: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Jaime Jaquez Jr: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Justin Moore: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Fabian White Jr: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Bryson Williams: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Remy Martin: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Taze Moore: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Julian Strawther: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Zach Edey: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Armando Bacot: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Wendell Moore Jr: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Kerr Kriisa: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Jamal Shead: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Josh Carlton: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Trevion Williams: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Jalen Wilson: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

JD Notae: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

LJ Cryer: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Dalen Terry: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Rasir Bolton: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Mark Williams: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

AJ Griffin: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Brady Manek: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Eric Dixon: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Kevin McCullar: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Terrence Shannon Jr: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Hunter Dickinson: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Kevin Obanor: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Davion Warren: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Jules Bernard: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Tyger Campbell: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

David McCormack: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

*Odds as of 2/23/2022

- Bennedict Mathurin (+1000) might be worth a sprinkle at that number as he scored 30 points in the Wildcats' second-round win. He is the best player on this championship-caliber team, and if Arizona does cut down the nets, Mathurin is certain to be a big part of it.

- UCLA's Johnny Juzang (+3500) is no stranger to the Final Four as he led the Bruins there last season. UCLA is an experienced team and going deep into the tournament is in their DNA. If Juzang can repeat his performance from last season and get this squad to the Final Four, these odds are going to dramatically shorten.

- Michigan is peaking at the right time and looks like one of the best 11-seeds the tournament has ever seen. Under the leadership of coach Juwan Howard, they can beat any school in the country on any given night. If this team gets to the Final Four, Hunter Dickinson's (+10000) dominating inside presence will lead the way. This price presents some value on Dickinson.

