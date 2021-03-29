College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: Picks For Every Elite Eight Game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The Sweet 16 regression hit different. Florida State didn’t show up. Loyola-Chicago couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean while standing on the shore. Syracuse was never competitive in the second half.

But we press onward into the Elite Eight, including a bonus pick in an effort to recapture some of the early-round magic (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Overall record this tournament against the spread: 31-24

No. 2 Houston (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points vs. No. 12 Oregon State

Three weeks ago, Oregon State wasn’t an NCAA Tournament team. But after winning the Pac-12 conference tournament, then pulling off three straight upsets over Tennessee, Oklahoma State, and Loyola, is it time to take the Beavers seriously?

Or, have they simply benefited from horrendous 3-point shooting from their opponents? The trio of higher seeds hit just 23% of deep shots.

Don’t expect much offense in this one. Houston ranks in the top 10 in 2-point and 3-point field goal defense and held Syracuse to its lowest postseason point total in school history (46); Oregon State has been held under 60 points this season six times.

I'm definitely betting the first half under and full game under. You have to when two of the slowest teams in the nation (Houston 326th out of 357; Oregon State is 318th) meet with a spot in the Final Four at stake.

For what it's worth, this opened at -7.5 and was bet up. Pick: Houston -8 and under 130 at FOX Bet

No. 1 Baylor (-8 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 8 points vs. No. 3 Arkansas

The Bears are 3-0 against the spread in the tourney so far. Arkansas, on the other hand, fell behind by 14 against Colgate, survived two late missed layups versus Texas Tech, and rallied from down 12 in the second half to beat Oral Roberts.

The Razorbacks are playing with too much fire for me. Arkansas doesn’t do anything great offensively – they just come at you in waves, especially senior rebounding machine Justin Smith (18 offensive boards in the tourney). Baylor is superior in every aspect offensively, and if the Razorbacks fall behind by double digits again, they won’t recover.

This, too, opened at 7.5 and was bet up. Pick: Baylor -8 at FOX Bet

No. 6 USC (+9 at FOX Bet) to win outright or lose by fewer than 9 points vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Dominant Gonzaga has covered in all three games in the tournament, winning 26 games in a row by double digits. But USC will be the best team Gonzaga has faced since December.

On Dec. 2, West Virginia kept it close with Gonzaga until the end thanks to offensive rebounds (14) and getting to the foul line (27-of-33). USC ranks 327th in free throw shooting, and in three tourney games, Gonzaga opponents have taken a total of 36 free throws. But the Trojans also rank 12th best at grabbing offensive rebounds.

I can see Gonzaga struggling – remember, Mark Few has only been to one Final Four in his career despite having some very good teams – but USC could see some 3-point regression after going 10-for-17 from deep against Oregon and 11-for-18 against Kansas.

My favorite stat of this round: Gonzaga is the No. 1 2-point offense in the country. USC is the No. 1 2-point defensive team in the nation. This is, truly, the best against the best. Pick: USC +9 at FOX Bet

No. 11 UCLA (+7 at FOX Bet) to win outright or lose by fewer than 7 points vs. No. 1 Michigan

The Pac-12 somehow placed three teams in the Elite Eight, and I think I’ve talked myself into betting on two of them.

Yes, it will be the third straight time I’ve gone against Michigan, which will have a decided height advantage inside if Cody Riley gets in any foul trouble. And UCLA is playing its fifth game in 12 days, not great for a team that barely goes eight deep.

The Wolverines prevailed in a track meet against LSU, and slowed down to beat FSU. UCLA’s Mick Cronin has pushed all the right buttons during this March run, and he’ll be able to keep this one close with tenacious halfcourt defense. The Franz Wagner versus Johnny Juzang matchup will have the eyes of the NBA scouts, too. Pick: UCLA +7 at FOX Bet

