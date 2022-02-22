College Basketball Michigan's Juwan Howard must not let Wisconsin incident alter his career just in share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst

The Big Ten, Michigan , Wisconsin and Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard handled the punishment phase of Sunday’s fracas correctly.

The Big Ten Conference, in conjunction with Michigan, handed down a five-game suspension and $40,000 fine to Howard for hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face after Sunday's game.

The money might seem arbitrary, but that’s not the main issue here. Howard missing the final five regular-season games, four of which are at home (Rutgers, Illinois, Michigan State and Iowa, plus one on the road at Ohio State), could alter the Wolverines' chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament.

Now, assistant coach Phil Martelli is more than capable of leading a program of Michigan’s stature. Martelli won 425 games in 24 seasons as the head coach at Saint Joseph’s. The coaching won’t be an issue with Martelli at the helm, and the hope for Michigan is that he can connect with the players as well as Howard has the past few seasons.

But not having Moussa Diabate against Rutgers could be a significant hit. The 6-foot-11 Diabate, along with reserve Terrance Williams II , was suspended one game for throwing a punch.

Diabate ranks fifth on the team in scoring (9.3 PPG) and second in rebounding (5.7 RPG). He was fresh off a 28-point, eight-rebound performance in the Wolverines' 84-79 win over Iowa on Thursday.

The Wolverines are firmly on the bubble entering the final two weeks of the Big Ten regular season. They sit at 14-11 (8-7) and need at least three more wins to feel somewhat comfortable about getting an NCAA Tournament bid.

On Sunday, Howard didn’t handle the postgame news conference well. He did show up and respond to reporters' questions, but he didn’t apologize or show contrition.

Michigan's Juwan Howard takes a swipe at Wisconsin assistant coach after loss I THE HERD Colin Cowherd reacts to Juwan Howard's actions and explains why college coaches have a responsibility to their players to be better examples.

He did, however, do the right thing with his apology Monday night.

Striking another person, regardless of their title, job or status at a game is unacceptable. Full stop. A massive suspension was warranted.

This was Howard’s statement. These words should have been said Sunday night, but instead, they came 24 hours later.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry.

"I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake, and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"

Howard's suspension ends in time for him to coach in the Big Ten Tournament, assuming he is reinstated by then.

Howard was the right choice to replace John Beilein when he was named Michigan's head coach in 2019. He coached Michigan to a No. 1 seed and Big Ten regular-season title in 2021. But he has to rise above conflict going forward.

The hope is that he has learned that he can no longer go down this path. (Remember, his heated exchange with then- Maryland coach Mark Turgeon last March in Indianapolis could have escalated as well.) Howard cannot have another outburst like we’ve seen. Assistants don’t need to be holding him back. He has a great future and is beloved by his players.

Now, the debate over how this even happened is certainly warranted.

Both coaches chose to coach to the final buzzer, even though the result was known. Wisconsin was going to win the game. Michigan didn’t go with bench players or walk-ons in all five spots. The Wolverines pressured Wisconsin.

Greg Gard, who received a $10,000 fine for his contact with Howard, a fine AD Chris McIntosh said the school will pay, called a timeout to allow his walk-ons to get the ball up the court. A timeout resets the official's count to 10. It was at four. There were 15 seconds left. If the losing coach decides he or she is going to play the game out, the winning coach has every right to do the same.

Howard was peeved by this move, and as he was trying to walk past Gard, Wisconsin's head coach stopped him to explain. Gard could have waited until after the game to discuss or just ignored Howard, but that doesn’t justify Howard’s actions, which led to punches being thrown. Krabbenhoft came into the scene with others and ultimately got slapped/popped. Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath threw a punch, and he will serve a one-game suspension as well.

Michigan's Juwan Howard swipes at Wisconsin assistant after 14-point loss I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF Michigan head coach Juwan Howard is under scrutiny for an altercation with Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and his coaching staff after the Wolverines' 14-point loss to the Badgers. Emmanuel Acho explains why Michigan should consider moving on from Howard — but not actually do it.

Everyone involved accepted the penalties — as they should. This matter should be closed. Whether Michigan makes the tournament will be determined by how the Wolverines handle their upcoming four-game homestand.

Howard shouldn’t change his intensity on the sideline while coaching. But he will need to check any anger for the foreseeable future. He’s too good to let this alter his career, and he has too much at stake. Michigan is committed to him, and Howard is loyal to the Maize and Blue.

That’s why he has to ensure this never happens again.

Andy Katz is a longtime college basketball writer, analyst and host. He can be seen on FOX Sports and Big Ten Network platforms, as well as March Madness and NCAA.com, and he hosts the podcast "March Madness 365." Katz worked at ESPN for nearly two decades and, prior to that, in newspapers for nine years.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.