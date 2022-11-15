College Basketball
Michigan State upsets No. 4 Kentucky in double-overtime thriller
Malik Hall forced two extra periods with dunks off inbounds plays, and Michigan State outlasted No. 4 Kentucky 86-77 in double overtime on Tuesday night after Oscar Tshiebwe concluded his strong season debut by fouling out.

Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, had 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1) before picking up his fifth foul late in the first overtime.

Michigan State (2-1), coming off a one-point loss to No. 2 Gonzaga on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln, appeared headed for another tough nonconference defeat in this Champions Classic matchup. But the Spartans tied the game in the final seconds of regulation and overtime thanks to Hall, who finished with 20 points.

Joey Hauser scored 23 points and Mady Sissoko had a career-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Spartans, who spent most of the second half playing catch-up. But with Tshiebwe on the bench, Michigan State closed out the game by outscoring Kentucky 13-1. Sissoko gave the Spartans the lead with an alley-oop slam and had another dunk in the final minute.

Mady Sissoko's slam caps off a career night in Michigan State's upset win.

Mady Sissoko's monster alley-oop slam caps off a career night in Michigan State's upset win over the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky led 62-60 near the end of regulation when Tshiebwe lost Hall on an inbound pass. Hall took advantage by dunking with 3.7 seconds left.

It happened again in the first overtime when Hall broke free as the Spartans moved the ball into the front court. He drove in for the dunk to tie it 71-71 with 1.4 seconds left.

After Cason Wallace’s 3-pointer early in the second overtime gave Kentucky a 76-73 lead, the Spartans locked down Kentucky’s shooters and pulled away.

Reporting By The Associated Press.

