Michigan State upsets No. 17 Indiana in 1st home game since shootings
Michigan State upsets No. 17 Indiana in 1st home game since shootings

6 hours ago

Tyson Walker shook off a slow start to score 23 points and lifted Michigan State to an 80-65 win over No. 17 Indiana on Tuesday night in its first home game since last week’s shootings on campus that killed three students and hospitalized five students.

The Spartans (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) surged into the lead late in the first half after Walker started making 3-pointers following an 0-for-4 start from the field and were ahead by double digits for much of the second half.

The Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7) relied heavily on Trayce Jackson-Davis, as usual, and he had 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Michigan State had its previous home game against Minnesota postponed after the shootings and resumed playing Saturday night in a loss to rival Michigan on the road.

The victims, survivors and first responders from last week’s shootings were recognized with pregame remarks. There was also a moment of silence that was broken by the Michigan State band playing "MSU Shadows" while coach Tom Izzo gazed into the crowd with tears welling in his eyes.

[Michigan State finds some respite on court in wake of tragedy]

In the front row of the student section, white shirts were placed on eight seats to save them for the eight students shot on campus. The funeral for the last of the three students killed was earlier Tuesday.

The Spartans, after the emotional pregame, got off to a sluggish start before turning the game around with 3-pointers, defense and rebounding.

Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard had three turnovers early in the game, then didn’t have another turnover and finished with 22 points and five assists. Joey Hauser and Malik Hall each scored 10 points for the Spartans, who have won three of their last four games.

Jalen Hood-Schifino scored 16 and Trey Galloway had 11 points for the Hoosiers.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers, who have lost two of their last three games, may have some work to do to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Michigan State: After collapsing late against Michigan and returning to play at home on an emotional campus, Izzo’s team earned a much-needed win.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays rival and fifth-ranked Purdue on the road Saturday night.

Michigan State: Travels to play Iowa on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
