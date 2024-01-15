College Basketball Michigan beats Ohio State, 73-65, in front of Fab Five as reunion goes viral Published Jan. 15, 2024 4:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Olivier Nkamhoua scored 20 points, Terrance Williams II added 18 points as Michigan beat Ohio State, 73-65, on Monday in front of the Fab Five to snap a five-game losing streak.

All five members of Michigan's Fab Five attended a basketball game in Ann Arbor for the first time since they played there three-plus decades ago. Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King sat together courtside, while coach Juwan Howard led the Wolverines.

Rose said they were there to support Howard, who's coming off heart surgery, as both a person and as a coach amid a challenging season.

Rose made waves before the game when he posted a picture posing with Webber, who he had feuded with for several years in the 2000s and 2010s following NCAA sanctions concerning their time together at Michigan. The two reconciled on live TV in 2021 but have still rarely made any public appearances together.

Rose's photo went viral, with many fans reacting positively to seeing Webber and Rose together. All four visiting members of the Fab Five were then honored during Monday's game and given a standing ovation while Michigan's fight song played.

Michigan closed the game on a 13-4 run over the final four minutes. Williams got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines the lead, 63-61, for good with 3:37 left and Dug McDaniel was credited with a basket following a goaltending call on their next possession for a four-point lead.

Nkamhoua made a baseline jumper with 58.1 seconds left for a 69-63 lead and Williams sealed it with a 3-pointer from the corner — just in front of Webber and Rose.

McDaniel, who didn't play on the road against Maryland on Thursday, finished with 15 points for Michigan (7-10, 2-4 Big Ten). Nimari Burnett grabbed 10 rebounds to go with seven points.

Bruce Thornton scored 19 points for Ohio State (12-5, 2-4). Roddy Gayle Jr. added 12 points and Felix Okpara had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Nkamhoua and Williams combined for 20 of Michigan’s 37 first-half points. Nkamhoua and Williams went 8 of 15 from the field, and the rest of their teammates were just 6 of 19. Ohio State shot just 32% from the field in the first half, going 1 of 14 from 3-point range. Nkamhoua, Williams and McDaniel each made two of Michigan’s seven first-half 3-pointers.

Ohio State took its first lead of the second half with 8:25 remaining when Okpara made a shot in the lane to make it 56-55. Thornton followed with the Buckeyes’ third 3-pointer, in 18 attempts, to cap a 16-0 run. Michigan missed eight straight shots during the run.

Michigan hosts No. 14 Illinois on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app). Ohio State, which has lost three straight, returns home to play Penn State on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

