Buzz Williams, Maryland Upset Iowa
Buzz Williams, Maryland Upset Iowa

Updated Feb. 11, 2026 9:41 p.m. ET

Andre Mills scored 24 points, David Coit added 19 off the bench and Maryland beat Iowa 77-70 on Wednesday night to snap the Hawkeyes' six-game win streak.

Mills scored 10 straight Maryland points to take a 57-56 lead with 8:03 remaining and then Coit scored the next five points overall for a six-point advantage.

Iowa at Maryland

Bennett Stirtz twice got Iowa within three points in the final 20 seconds, but Elijah Saunders made four straight free throws and Coit added two more to seal it.

Maryland won despite going 19 of 28 from the free-throw line and committing 14 turnovers. Iowa could not take advantage due to missing 10 straight 3-pointers over the final 10 minutes of the game.

Saunders finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for Maryland (10-14, 3-10 Big Ten). Darius Adams added 11 points and Solomon Washington had 10 points and eight rebounds to help the Terrapins hold a 34-25 advantage on the glass.

Stirtz finished with 32 points, six assists and no turnovers for Iowa (18-6, 8-5). He was 13 of 21 from the field, including 4 of 10 behind the arc, to reach 30-plus points for the third time in four games. Tavion Banks had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Brendan Hausen made a 3-pointer with 11:42 remaining in the game to give Iowa the lead, 48-47, for the first time since there was 4:36 left before halftime.

On Dec. 6, Iowa eased to an 83-64 victory over Maryland for coach Ben McCollum’s first Big Ten victory.

 

