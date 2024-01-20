College Basketball
Marquette hangs on to beat St. John's in Big East showdown
College Basketball

Marquette hangs on to beat St. John's in Big East showdown

Updated Jan. 20, 2024 3:26 p.m. ET

Oso Ighodaro scored 17 points, Tyler Kolek had 15 points and 11 assists, and No. 17 Marquette held off a furious St. John's rally for a 73-72 victory Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

After trailing by 13 with six minutes left, the Red Storm took advantage of turnovers and some rare missed free throws by Kolek down the stretch to give themselves a chance for a stirring comeback win.

Daniss Jenkins, however, missed a free throw that would have tied it with 38.9 seconds remaining, and Chris Ledlum was off target on an open 3-pointer with 10 seconds to go.

But then Kolek, a 94% free-throw shooter coming into the game, missed his third consecutive foul shot. Jenkins had an opportunity to win it for St. John's, but his 3 at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino was back on the St. John's sideline following a bout with COVID-19. The 71-year-old Pitino missed Tuesday night's blowout loss at Seton Hall, then returned to practice this week.

But the Red Storm were still minus senior guard Jordan Dingle, the team's third-leading scorer at 10.5 points per game, because of illness. And three assistant coaches were also unavailable: Ricky Johns, Van Macon and Taliek Brown.

David Joplin had 13 points and Stevie Mitchell scored 12 for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3), who missed their first 11 attempts from 3-point range and trailed by 10 late in the first half.

Tyler Kolek tallies a double-double in No. 17 Marquette's 73-72 victory over St. John's | CBB on FOX

Tyler Kolek tallies a double-double in No. 17 Marquette's 73-72 victory over St. John's | CBB on FOX
Tyler Kolek accrued 15 points and 11 assists in No. 17 Marquette Golden Eagles' nail-biting 73-72 victory over the St. John's Red Storm.

RJ Luis Jr. scored a season-high 20 for the Red Storm (12-7, 4-4), who dropped their third straight game — two by one point against ranked opponents.

Marquette will play Wednesday night at last-place DePaul, the second game in a stretch featuring four of five on the road.

St. John's will host Villanova on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden, looking to sweep the regular-season series.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Marquette, BYU rising, Boise State in the dance

2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Marquette, BYU rising, Boise State in the dance

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Bracket Image NFL Playoff BracketNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes