Markquis Nowell guides Kansas State past Michigan State in Sweet 16 thriller
Markquis Nowell broke the NCAA Tournament record for assists in a game with 19, his last two on spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime, and Kansas State beat Michigan State 98-93 on Thursday night in a Sweet 16 thriller at Madison Square Garden.
Playing in his hometown and fighting through a second-half ankle injury, Nowell found Keyontae Johnson for a reverse alley-oop with 58 seconds left in OT to give the Wildcats (26-9) the lead for good in this back-and-forth East Region semifinal. He then threw an inbound pass to Ismael Massoud, who knocked down a jumper with 15 seconds left for a 96-93 lead.
With Michigan State needing a 3 to tie, Nowell stole the ball from the Spartans’ Tyson Walker and drove for a clinching layup at the buzzer. The 5-foot-8, Harlem-raised Nowell finished with 20 points and five steals in a signature performance at basketball’s most famous arena.
Johnson scored 22 points for the Wildcats. A.J. Hoggard led Michigan State (21-13) with 25 points.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Read more:
- Madness at MSG: Ultimate playground for two vintage NYC point guards
- March Madness predictions: Picking winners, key players in each regional
- Exclusive: Ed Cooley on why he left Providence for Georgetown
- Big East makes waves during a week of seismic change
- Transfer portal plays huge role in March Madness success
- Re-ranking the Sweet 16 teams still standing in NCAA Tournament
- Behind the scenes: How Fairleigh Dickinson toppled Purdue
- NCAA Men's Tournament brackets
- 2023 March Madness: Best bets for the Sweet 16
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Sweet 16 expert betting picks, trendsRe-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness
- Providence hires George Mason's Kim English as head coachMarch Madness predictions: Regional bracket winners, key players, moreSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameRick Pitino returns to big stage at St. John's: 'I've earned it'2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament
- Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's March Madness Sweet 16 expert betting picks, trendsRe-ranking Sweet 16 bracket teams still standing in NCAA Tournament2023 NCAA Championship odds: Sweet 16 favorites to win March Madness
- Providence hires George Mason's Kim English as head coachMarch Madness predictions: Regional bracket winners, key players, moreSweet 16 predictions, expert picks, best bets for NCAA tournament
- Gonzaga vs UCLA odds: Expert pick, prediction for Sweet 16 gameRick Pitino returns to big stage at St. John's: 'I've earned it'2023 March Madness odds: Sweet 16 odds, spreads for NCAA Tournament