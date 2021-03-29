College Basketball March Madness Top Moments: Day 1 of the Elite Eight 19 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The pool continues to dwindle.

The Monday Madness is here, with a slate chock full of Elite Eight action, starting with 12-seed Oregon State looking to surprise the world with another upset win over 2-seed Houston.

Here are the top moments and plays from Day 1 of the Elite 8 on the men's side, with the most recent action listed first.

Play the FOX Super 6 Tourney Challenge all tournament long for your chance to win thousands of dollars every round! Just download the FOX Super 6 app for free and make your picks now.

For more up-to-date news on all things college basketball, click here to register for alerts.

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars

Result: TBD

Holy Houston

Quentin Grimes turned defense to offense with the steal and cut to the rim for the reverse layup on the other end.

Leaking out

Dejon Jarreau found Reggie Chaney leaking out in front of the Beavers' defense and it led to an and-one for the Cougars.

Unlimited range

Marcus Sasser has the game sliders turned up against Oregon State with five made 3-pointers against the Beavers.

Nothing easy

Jarreau was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year for a reason, and he showed why with this block.

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Baylor

Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. ET (CBS)

Keep checking back for more updates as they happen!

Get more from College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.