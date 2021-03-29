College Basketball
College Basketball

March Madness Top Moments: Day 1 of the Elite Eight

19 mins ago

The pool continues to dwindle.

The Monday Madness is here, with a slate chock full of Elite Eight action, starting with 12-seed Oregon State looking to surprise the world with another upset win over 2-seed Houston.

Here are the top moments and plays from Day 1 of the Elite 8 on the men's side, with the most recent action listed first.

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 2 Houston Cougars
Result: TBD

Holy Houston

Quentin Grimes turned defense to offense with the steal and cut to the rim for the reverse layup on the other end.

Leaking out

Dejon Jarreau found Reggie Chaney leaking out in front of the Beavers' defense and it led to an and-one for the Cougars.

Unlimited range

Marcus Sasser has the game sliders turned up against Oregon State with five made 3-pointers against the Beavers.

Nothing easy

Jarreau was the American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year for a reason, and he showed why with this block.

No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Baylor
Tipoff: 9:57 p.m. ET (CBS)

Keep checking back for more updates as they happen!

