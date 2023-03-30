2023 March Madness odds: Final Four Betting Trends Updated Mar. 30, 2023 5:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Just over two weeks ago , the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament started with a field of 68 teams, all trying to make a run in what we affectionately call "March Madness." Now as we approach April 1st, it has come down to the national semifinals, better known to most as the Final Four.

This tournament has been one for the ages and has provided us with one of the most surprising results we've seen in its rich history.

Had anyone mentioned the Florida Atlantic Owls, the Miami Hurricanes, the San Diego State Aztecs or even the UConn Huskies as potential Final Four candidates entering the tournament, very few would have taken them seriously.

As we turn our attention to the Final Four, FOX Sports Research wanted to take a deep dive into the best betting trends for the two big games, as well as overview how historic this tournament was from a betting perspective — both against the spread (ATS) and straight up (SU).

Let's jump into the fun and, hopefully, make you a few dollars along the way.

Underdogs barely cover in the Final Four

No matter what time frame you look at, underdogs cover the spread in the Final Four — but just barely. Since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, they are 38-35-1 ATS (52.1%) and eclipsed the 50% barrier in more recent time frames, as shown below.

Since 2017, underdogs are 6-4 ATS (60%) in the Final Four

Since 2011, underdogs are 12-9-1 ATS (57.1%) in the Final Four

Since 2006, underdogs are 16-15-1 ATS (51.6%) in the Final Four

Since 2001, underdogs are 21-20-1 ATS (51.2%) in the Final Four

Since 1995, underdogs are 28-25-1 ATS (52.8%) in the Final Four

Bet on either of the two Final Four favorites to win it all

Connecticut and San Diego State are both favored in their respective Final Four matchups, and the recent data says that one of them will win the national championship. In 17 of the last 18 Final Fours, one of the two favorites entering the semifinals went on to win the national title.

Coincidentally, the lone team not to be the favorite in their Final Four matchup and still win the title in that span was UConn in 2014. They were 6.5-point underdogs against the Florida Gators and went on to win the whole dance.

Currently, the Huskies are -125 to win it all, while the Aztecs' title odds sit at +390 at FOX Bet.

History says UConn should win, but Miami is a cover machine

Despite the miraculous run Miami has made, all the historical data points towards UConn winning the game on Saturday. The Huskies are currently 5.5-point favorites at FOX Bet. Favorites of four to six points are 15-11 ATS (57.7%) and 16-10 SU (61.5%) in the Final Four since 1985.

However, not all hope is lost for the Hurricanes. Jim Larrañaga's squad is a whopping 9-2 ATS (81.8%) as an underdog this season, 20-5 ATS (80%) as one over the last two seasons, and a staggering 33-12 ATS (73.3%) as an underdog in the last three years.

Dan Hurley's squad will be ready for the competition, as they are 14-1 ATS (93.3%) and 15-0 SU against non-Big East teams this season. But even though the Huskies might win, it could definitely be worth wagering on the Hurricanes to cover the 5.5-point spread.

Coaching experience matters, or does it?

In the San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup, both Brian Dutcher and Dusty May will be making their coaching debuts in the Final Four. However, in the other matchup, this will be Jim Larrañaga's second trip to the Final Four, having taken the George Mason Patriots there in 2006. On the other side, this will be Dan Hurley's first Final Four appearance.

Forty-five head coaches have made their Final Four debut against a coach who has been there before since seeding began. The coach making his debut is surprisingly 24-20-1 ATS (54.5%) and 20-25 SU (44.4%). Overall, however, coaches with more Final Four experience against a coach with less experience in the semifinals are 37-34-1 ATS (51.1%) and 42-30 SU (58.3%) since 1979.

Appreciate how historic this Final Four is

Not so much of a betting perspective here, but this Final Four is so novel and unique that we wanted to inform you of all the historical tidbits which make it so special:

