College Basketball
LSU fined $100,000 by SEC for court-storming after upset of No. 17 Kentucky
College Basketball

LSU fined $100,000 by SEC for court-storming after upset of No. 17 Kentucky

Published Feb. 22, 2024 4:03 p.m. ET

The Southeastern Conference has fined LSU $100,000 in connection to fans running onto the court after the Tigers' victory over No. 17 Kentucky, the league announced Thursday.

Tyrell Ward's basket as time expired gave LSU a 75-74 win on Wednesday night and prompted the court-storming.

Safety risks associated with court-storming have received more attention this season after Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark collided with a fan while exiting the court at Ohio State after the Buckeyes beat the Hawkeyes.

LSU was fined under the SEC's revised access to competition area policy. The policy states access to playing surfaces is limited to athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area," the policy says.

Fines are $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for the third and subsequent offenses.

For conference games, fines are paid to the opposing institution. For non-conference games, fines are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Creighton's historic win over UConn proves Bluejays have Final Four potential

Creighton's historic win over UConn proves Bluejays have Final Four potential

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes