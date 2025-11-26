Last Night in College Basketball: Indiana Basketball Dominated on Tuesday

Men's college basketball, women's college basketball – there's no shortage of college ball, every night.

Don't worry, we're here to help you figure out what you missed but shouldn't have. Here are all the best moments from last night in college basketball.

Indiana crushed Kansas State

This wasn’t a ranked matchup, no, but Indiana is new to the top 25 this week after receiving votes in the three previous polls, and Kansas State, similarly, has been tallying votes nearly the whole season without them turning into a top-25 slot just yet. Indiana likely boosted their chances at sticking in the rankings with their performance here, while Kansas State probably took a couple steps backward.

No one player stood out for Indiana, but that was actually Kansas State’s problem here: the Hoosiers were coming at the Wildcats from all angles. Reed Bailey scored 21 points to lead all scorers, but the 6-11 senior picked up 13 of those on free throws: he made just four field goals in seven attempts. No one dominated the boards, no one outscored Bailey — just a team-wide effort here, with four scorers picking up at least a dozen points, and all five starters snagging between 4 and 6 boards.

Trent Sisley added 12 points and 5 rebounds off the bench, too, and one of those scorers got the crowd hyped.

This was a hell of a sequence, too, which had the crowd just as amped up.

Indiana mostly quieted Kansas State’s P.J. Haggerty, who took home AP College Basketball Player of the Week honors on the men’s side earlier in the day . Letting him score 16 points with 3 rebounds and 2 assists might not seem that quiet, really, but consider: Haggerty averaged 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game in three games just last week — Indiana also got him to turn the ball over 6 times on Tuesday. Limiting him to 16 and forcing those turnovers is huge in that context.

Without Haggerty at his best and with no one else stepping up in his place, Kansas State was ineffectual, and lost 86-69 to a still-undefeated Indiana.

And Indiana crushed FGCU

What a good day to be an Indiana Hoosiers fan. On the women’s side, 6-foot-1 junior guard Lenee Beaumont tied her career-high with 23 points, which was meaningful for a couple of reasons. One, you just read, but the other involves her time at Indiana thus far.

Beaumont missed the entire 2024-2025 season with a knee injury after averaging 9.6 minutes per game, with 3 points scored per game, as a freshman the year before. She’s been great this year, however, with Tuesday’s matchup against Florida Gulf Coast the highpoint. The game was tied 34-34 at halftime, and then Indiana exploded in the third, with Beaumont outscoring FGCU all on her own in the quarter, 11-10. She also had this sequence in the game, which, just watch:

Beaumont failed to score in the fourth quarter, so she had to settle for tying her career-high, but the performance overall is what made Indiana start to look like Indiana, and broke FGCU’s chances of an upset — which still looked very much possible at the half. It’s worth pointing out, too, that the lack of scoring in the fourth wasn’t because she started missing shots: she just didn’t take them. Beaumont was 9-of-12 overall and a perfect 5-for-5 from three, good for 75% for the day.

Senior guard Shay Ciezki also had a big game, with 26 points to lead all scorers, but it was Beaumont who helped to break things open when they were still looking dicey — and her first-half performance is why Indiana was still in the game like they were in the third quarter to begin with.

Coen Carr loves a dunk

And it’s easy to see why — if you could dunk like Coen Carr, you’d do it all the time, too.

Carr ended up scoring 13 points for Michigan State against East Carolina, while pulling down 4 rebounds, adding 3 assists, 2 steals and a block to his totals. Michigan State dominated from the start — they led 47-24 at halftime — and the No. 11 team in the nation brought down East Carolina with a highly-balanced attack: four scorers reached double-digits, two more logged 9 points and 14 different Spartans saw minutes in the 89-56 dub.

Freshman Glass scores 40, but it’s not enough

Washington State’s Ace Glass, a freshman guard making his first start, dropped 40 points on Arizona State on Tuesday. He scored every way you can, going 6-for-9 on 3-pointers, 3-for-5 from inside the arc and sinking 16 of his 18 free throw attempts, and it’s notable beyond just that appealing round number. No underclassmen had scored 40 yet this year, making Glass the first, and it’s also the most points scored by any freshman in Washington State’s history, as well as just the 10th 40-point game for the program.

This game took place as part of the Maui Invitational, and Glass’ total was the most anyone has scored since Gonzaga’s Adam Morrison recorded 43 in a 2005 game in the tourney… except that one took place in triple-OT. Glass got his 40 the old-fashioned way, in regulation.

There was one problem with things, however, and it couldn’t be pinned on Glass: Washington State actually lost to Arizona State, 100-94. There is no one specific thing you can point to as the reason for Washington State managing to lose a game where one of their guys scored 40, either: the two were evenly matched in basically everything, from rebounds to shooting percentage to 3-pointers — hell, the Cougars actually sank a few more of them than the Sun Devils did. So it goes sometimes.

Davidson impresses for USC

No. 18 USC faced off against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday, which was a real test for the latter — they were 4-1 on the season entering play, and USC was ranked, but not particularly highly, as well as sitting on a 3-2 record. USC came out swinging, though, putting up a 22-8 first quarter, and never fully letting off the gas — they ended up winning 85-44 in the end. And Jazzy Davidson played a significant, well-rounded role in that.

The freshman guard scored 20 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, giving her the first double-double of her collegiate career, and she added 4 assists and 2 blocks on top of that. Not having JuJu Watkins around as she recovers from ACL surgery is obviously a huge loss, but having performances like this one from a freshman will help salve that wound a bit.

No-look dime

These plays never get old. Here’s North Carolina’s Luka Bogavac with the no-look pass into the paint against St. Bonaventure.

At first blush, it appears he could, in fact, be looking — check that slow-motion replay, though, from the alternate angle, and he very clearly was signaling elsewhere. Parents, teach your kids the importance of pretending like you don’t know the player you want to pass to is there.

Francis was a blocking machine

Mississippi State took on Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, and Madison Francis made a show of it. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard for the Bulldogs scored 17 points, matching her high for the season, while adding 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 6 blocks. Look at her get up for this one, which converted into points for Mississippi State:

That’s actually Francis’ second game of the season with half-a-dozen blocks, and she’s got another in there with 5 — pretty good for seven games into the season as a freshman. She leads the SEC in blocks per game with 3.3, and is third across Division I, behind only California Baptist’s Emma Johansson (4.0) and Towson’s Kayla Morris (3.7). She’s one to watch out for in the paint.

