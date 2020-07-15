National Basketball Association Kuminga Joining G League 3 days ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The G League is off to a blazing start in the recruiting department, after 5-star junior Jonathan Kuminga announced Thursday that he will forego college and join the NBA's developmental entity this year.

In April, Jalen Green – the No. 1 player in the class of 2020 according to ESPN and the No. 2 player according to 247 Sports – decided to skip college college and become the highest-ranked high school superstar to join the G League, essentially the NBA's version of baseball's farm system.

And on Thursday, he was joined by Kuminga, the top player in the 2021 class according to all scouting services.

Kuminga joined Shams Charania of The Athletic on Instagram Live to announce his decision to not only join the G League, but reclassify into the 2020 class.

"I don't see myself as a high school player again. I see my potential as an NBA player, and so with the G League, they will help me a lot, more than college. They will [teach] me how to [act] on and off the court, and just [help me] reach my goal to be the No. 1 draft [pick] in 2021."

Kuminga is a Congolese player and most recently, he played at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

This is a developing story.

