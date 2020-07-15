National Basketball Association
Kuminga Joining G League
National Basketball Association

Kuminga Joining G League

3 days ago

The G League is off to a blazing start in the recruiting department, after 5-star junior Jonathan Kuminga announced Thursday that he will forego college and join the NBA's developmental entity this year.

In April, Jalen Green – the No. 1 player in the class of 2020 according to ESPN and the No. 2 player according to 247 Sports – decided to skip college college and become the highest-ranked high school superstar to join the G League, essentially the NBA's version of baseball's farm system.

And on Thursday, he was joined by Kuminga, the top player in the 2021 class according to all scouting services.

Kuminga joined Shams Charania of The Athletic on Instagram Live to announce his decision to not only join the G League, but reclassify into the 2020 class.

"I don't see myself as a high school player again. I see my potential as an NBA player, and so with the G League, they will help me a lot, more than college. They will [teach] me how to [act] on and off the court, and just [help me] reach my goal to be the No. 1 draft [pick] in 2021."

Kuminga is a Congolese player and most recently, he played at The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey.

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic

NBA Bubble Update: Dame Takes The Mic
As the NBA's restart inches closer, it appears players are becoming more comfortable with life in the bubble.
18 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Man of Mystery

Man of Mystery
Healthy or not, Kawhi Leonard is likely to be the postseason's biggest difference maker, Martin Rogers explains.
20 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing

Sports World Mourns John Lewis' Passing
The legendary civil rights icon and 17-term Congressman died on Friday at the age of 80.
1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe

Howard Does His Best Shannon Sharpe
"Skiiiiip!" With LeBron and AD in ear shot, the Lakers center channeled his inner Shannon. And the Hall of Famer approves.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages

NBA Players Select Jersey Messages
"Equality." "Anti-Racist." "Vote." NBA players are sharing the statements they will make when the NBA returns.
2 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks