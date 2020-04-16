Jalen Green isn’t going to be one-and-done – he’s just done.

Green, the No. 1 ranked high school player according to ESPN, announced Thursday that he is skipping college to join the NBA’s G-League.

Jalen Green, potential No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA draft, says he is bypassing college and signing in the NBA G League. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2020

Green released a short video announcing his decision this morning.

“This has been a crazy, exciting experience for me and my family … The ultimate end goal is to get to the NBA. With that being said, I’ve decided to partner with the NBA G-League’s new team for elite players.”

blessing from the man above🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/TItfZTSX85 — Jalen Green🤍 (@JalenGreen) April 16, 2020

All indications this week were that Green was either going to go to Memphis, Auburn or join the G-League.

However, in an interview with Chris Haynes, Green said the allure of taking a step closer to playing in the NBA drew him into skipping college.

“I wanted to get better overall and prepare myself for the NBA because that’s my ultimate goal,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “Everything was planned out right and set up for me to succeed.

Jalen Green, projected No. 1 pick in 2021 NBA Draft out of our hometown of Fresno, on why he’s bypassing college for NBA G League. My full interview with Jalen, parents, his new agent on this groundbreaking move and also the college he would have chosen: https://t.co/FfZopqkRlA pic.twitter.com/KSbsxzk5wh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 16, 2020

With the decision, the G-League looks to be ready to pull out all the stops to make Green’s tenure a success, including a full college scholarship should he want to obtain his college degree.

Jalen Green’s NBA G League deal is expected to be in range of $500,000 and an ability to reach more with endorsements, appearances and education, sources told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/T3DDuw8OkR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2020

We also learned on Thursday that the G-League will expand its number of teams in order to feature Green, a native of Fresno, California, who last season attended Prolific Prep in the Napa region of Northern California.

"The earnings package for (Jalen) Green … is believed to eclipse $1 million for the year." Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania breaks down Jalen Green, and Isaiah Todd, choosing the NBA G League over NCAA. pic.twitter.com/kuqTGoXcV0 — Stadium (@Stadium) April 16, 2020

Green’s move is already having ripple effects across college and the G-League. ESPN’s No. 13 ranked prospect Isaiah Todd is set to join Green in the G-League.

Five-star prospect Isaiah Todd, who decommitted from Michigan, is expected to sign an NBA G League deal and join the new Southern California team featuring Jalen Green, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2020

Green is 6’5″, 180-pound shooting guard who has become famous for his athleticism. He is a two-time gold medalist with the USA Junior National Team, and after his senior season, he was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic, and Nike Hoop Summit before all three were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Green will now be eligible for the 2021 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be a top 5 pick.

It remains to be seen what effect Green’s decision will have on college basketball going forward, but with the G-League becoming a viable option for high school players to play professional out of high school and remain in the United States, one has to think that many will follow in Green’s footsteps in the future.

New on ESPN+: @DraftExpress, @BobbyMarks42 and I take a deeper look at what Jalen Green's decision means. https://t.co/2a4jKdWWQQ — Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) April 16, 2020

LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, skipped college to play in the National Basketball League in Australia this past season, and Ball is projected to be a top 5 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As NBA/NBPA talks on eliminating one-and-done remain stalled, strengthening the pro pathway initaitive became even more important to Adam Silver. In many ways, this is a bridge to that eventual day. LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton signing in Australia accelerated these changes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 16, 2020

If Ball is indeed selected at the top of the draft, followed by Green in another year, it could set the precedent for the top high school players going forward.

G-League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim believes his development league is the best option for Green and others that desire to turn professional out of high school.