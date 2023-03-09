College Basketball Kansas' Bill Self to miss Thursday's Big 12 tourney game due to illness Published Mar. 9, 2023 11:14 a.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will miss today's Big 12 tournament game due to illness, according to school officials.

Assistant Coach Norm Roberts will take Self's place as an acting head coach.

"Self is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System." the press release said.

Kansas placed a self-imposed four-game suspension on Self at the start of the 2022-2023 season for his possible role in an NCAA infractions case. During Self's absence, the team won all four games.

The Jayhawks are 25-6 overall and will play West Virginia today at 3 p.m. ET. FOX Sports NCAA Basketball expert Mike DeCourcy currently projects Kansas as a No. 1 seed right now in the NCAA Tournament.

