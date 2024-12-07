College Basketball
Kam Jones scores 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette past No. 11 Wisconsin, 88-74
Kam Jones scores 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette past No. 11 Wisconsin, 88-74

Published Dec. 7, 2024 4:25 p.m. ET

Kam Jones scored 32 points to lead No. 5 Marquette to an 88-74 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Coming off their first loss of the season earlier this week at Iowa State, the Golden Eagles (9-1) also got double-digit efforts from David Joplin, Chase Ross and Stevie Mitchell, who combined for 37 points, while shooting 50% (31-for-62) from the floor.

The Badgers (8-2) dropped their second straight despite 22 points from Max Klesmit and 17 from John Blackwell.

Wisconsin led 39-37 at halftime after both teams went 11-for-25 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

Marquette took control after the break, making its first two 3-pointers and taking a 53-47 lead with 15:41 to play. The lead grew to seven on Ross' layup with 13:07 left, forcing a Wisconsin timeout.

The Golden Eagles took control from there, pushing the lead to 15 points after Mitchell converted a three-point play to make it 70-55 with 8:49 to play.

KEY MOMENT

Jones made back-to-back buckets with 15:05 to play, turning a 47-all game into a four-point lead that the Golden Eagles would never relinquish.

KEY STAT

Wisconsin turned the ball over a whopping 16 times, which Marquette converted into 18 points while also being outscored 44-28 in the paint.

No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers vs. No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles Highlights | FOX College Hoops

SERIES-LY SPEAKING

Marquette's victory snapped a three-game losing streak in the series, which dates back to 1917 and marked its largest margin of victory since an 82-63 decision in 2017. Wisconsin still leads the all-time series, 71-60, while the Golden Eagles hold a 42-30 edge in Milwaukee.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: At No. 19 Illinois on Tuesday.

Marquette: At Dayton on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

