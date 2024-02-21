Jordan Dingle puts up 22, St. John's beats Georgetown 90-85
Jordan Dingle scored 22 points to help St. John's beat Georgetown 90-85 on Wednesday night.
Dingle was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East Conference). RJ Luis added 19 points while going 9 of 15 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Daniss Jenkins shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.
The Hoyas (8-18, 1-14) were led by Jayden Epps, who posted 31 points. Georgetown also got 15 points and seven assists from Rowan Brumbaugh. Supreme Cook also had 12 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Hoyas' 11th in a row.
Jenkins scored 11 points in the first half for St. John's, who led 39-32 at the break. Luis scored 15 in the second half.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2024 College basketball odds: Futures bets to make now to win March Madness
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Duke makes big jump; Oregon on the bubble
Rick Pitino stands by comments made about his St. John's players
-
2024 College basketball rankings: Kentucky rises, San Diego State returns
2024 College Basketball championship odds: UConn moves ahead of Purdue on odds list
Rick Pitino on St. John's season: 'The most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime'
-
Men's AP Top 25: UConn remains No. 1; Washington State ends 302-week poll drought
No. 1 UConn's 14-game win streak snapped by Creighton: 'We didn't expect this'
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season
-
2024 College basketball odds: Futures bets to make now to win March Madness
2024 NCAA Tournament projections: Duke makes big jump; Oregon on the bubble
Rick Pitino stands by comments made about his St. John's players
-
2024 College basketball rankings: Kentucky rises, San Diego State returns
2024 College Basketball championship odds: UConn moves ahead of Purdue on odds list
Rick Pitino on St. John's season: 'The most unenjoyable experience of my lifetime'
-
Men's AP Top 25: UConn remains No. 1; Washington State ends 302-week poll drought
No. 1 UConn's 14-game win streak snapped by Creighton: 'We didn't expect this'
2023-24 Best college basketball players: Top 25 players in first 25 days of the season