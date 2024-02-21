College Basketball
Jordan Dingle puts up 22, St. John's beats Georgetown 90-85
College Basketball

Jordan Dingle puts up 22, St. John's beats Georgetown 90-85

Published Feb. 21, 2024

Jordan Dingle scored 22 points to help St. John's beat Georgetown 90-85 on Wednesday night.

Dingle was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Red Storm (15-12, 7-9 Big East Conference). RJ Luis added 19 points while going 9 of 15 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Daniss Jenkins shot 5 for 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Hoyas (8-18, 1-14) were led by Jayden Epps, who posted 31 points. Georgetown also got 15 points and seven assists from Rowan Brumbaugh. Supreme Cook also had 12 points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Hoyas' 11th in a row.

Jenkins scored 11 points in the first half for St. John's, who led 39-32 at the break. Luis scored 15 in the second half.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

