College Basketball
Jaxon Kohler Scores 16 Points in No. 22 Michigan State's 80-69 Win Over Colgate
College Basketball

Jaxon Kohler Scores 16 Points in No. 22 Michigan State's 80-69 Win Over Colgate

Published Nov. 3, 2025 9:35 p.m. ET

Jaxon Kohler scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Jeremy Fears Jr. added 14 points and 10 assists Monday night to lead No. 22 Michigan State to an 80-69 victory over Colgate in the season-opener for both schools.

Coen Carr also had 12 points for the Spartans, who improved to 23-8 in openers under coach Tom Izzo.

Sam Wright scored 17 points and Andrew Alekseyenko added 14 for the Raiders. Jalen Cox also had 12 points and eight rebounds for Colgate, which led only once when Alekseyenko hit a 3-pointer on the first shot of the game.

Michigan State struggled most of the game, getting into an offensive rhythm. The Spartans, who won the Big Ten regular season title last year, had to replace three starters and four letter-winners who accounted for 63.5% of the team’s scoring.

The Raiders kept the game close in the first half and tied it twice in the second half before the Spartans started pulling away. With the game tied at 41 early in the second half, Carr scored six points during a 21-6 Michigan State run that broke the game open.

Wright scored five points during an 8-0 run midway through the half to pull Colgate within seven, but that's as close as it could get.

Both teams struggled to shoot the ball in the first half as they combined to hit only 26 of 61 shots. Michigan State finished 25 of 60 from the field and Colgate made 27 of 57. The Spartans outrebounded the Raiders 47-25.

It was the first meeting between the two schools since the 1932-33 season.

Next, Colgate hosts Northeastern on Friday night, and Michigan State hosts No. 14 Arkansas on Saturday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Michigan State Spartans
Colgate Raiders
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?

Every Major Sport's Most Recent Three-Peat: Can the Dodgers Join the Club?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes