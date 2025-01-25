College Basketball
Jase Richardson's career-high 20 points lifts No. 8 Michigan State past Rutgers
College Basketball

Jase Richardson's career-high 20 points lifts No. 8 Michigan State past Rutgers

Updated Jan. 25, 2025 4:57 p.m. ET

Freshman guard Jase Richardson scored a career-high 20 points and No. 8 Michigan State rolled to its 12th consecutive victory, beating Rutgers on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, 81-74.

Coen Carr added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting for the Spartans (17-2, 8-0 Big Ten) and had eight rebounds. Michigan State is riding its longest winning streak since a 13-game run during the 2018-19 season — the most recent of its eight teams to reach the Final Four under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo.

Jordan Derkack scored a season-high 26 points off the bench in a home game for Rutgers (10-10, 3-6), played before a crowd of 17,480 about 38 miles from its New Jersey campus. Ace Bailey had 18 on 4-of-17 shooting with nine rebounds.

Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper, limited by a sprained ankle, came off the bench for the first time this season and finished with six points in 13 minutes. He played for about two minutes in the second half. Harper, who averages 19.3 points, sprained an ankle in Monday's loss at Penn State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Takeaways

Michigan State: Richardson, the son of Spartans great Jason Richardson, and Carr came off a deep bench that's an enormous strength for the Spartans. Michigan State's second unit outscored Rutgers reserves 50-34.

[Read more: Like father, like son: Sons of former NBA stars in college basketball this season]

Rutgers: Another disappointing performance for a banged-up team with two highly touted freshman recruits and top NBA prospects in Bailey and Harper that began the season ranked in the AP Top 25.

Key moments

Carr threw down a couple of soaring, thunderous dunks — one that gave Michigan State a 58-46 lead with 8:38 left.

Key stats

Michigan State is 12-0 since Tre Holloman moved into the starting lineup. MSU held Rutgers to 34% shooting and led for more than 33 minutes.

Up next

Michigan State hosts Minnesota on Tuesday, after winning the first meeting 90-72 on the road in their Big Ten opener Dec. 4. Rutgers visits Northwestern on Wednesday.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
College Basketball
Michigan State Spartans
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Michigan State's Tom Izzo approaching Big Ten wins record: 'Supersedes all my dreams'

Michigan State's Tom Izzo approaching Big Ten wins record: 'Supersedes all my dreams'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff BracketDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes