Grand Canyon basketball team gets assist from Baylor after luggage mishap
It can be very helpful to have your older brother around.
Bryce Drew found that out Wednesday when his Grand Canyon team arrived in Denver for their NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament first-round matchup vs. Gonzaga. As the Lopes got settled in, they realized their uniforms and athletic gear did not make the trip from Phoenix with them.
Luckily for GCU, Baylor was also in Denver for its first-round game against U.C. Santa Barbara — and Baylor is coached by Scott Drew, Bryce's older brother.
[View the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket]
So of course, Scott offered to help out his younger brother.
"We're gonna hook 'em up. What are big brothers for?" Scott told CBS Sports.
Not only was Scott more than happy to help out his younger brother, but the 2021 national champion coach also remembered what it was like to be in that situation, having gone through something similar during a 2006 road game at Syracuse.
GCU eventually scrounged up enough gear to practice, thanks to Baylor's help and runs to multiple nearby stores. Unfortunately for anyone eager to see some inside-out Baylor jerseys when the Lopes take the court against Gonzaga Thursday, GCU's equipment did eventually arrive.
The Drew brothers are beloved across college basketball, with Gonzaga coach Mark Few — whose team lost to Scott Drew's Bears in the 2021 national title game — among their many admirers.
