Elite Bigs in the Elite Eight: Drew Timme, Adama Sanogo revved up for battle

LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme smirked at the thought of it. When he was asked about the high drama associated with battling a fellow elite big man, Connecticut's Adama Sanogo, for a ticket to the Final Four, the Gonzaga captain said it all in just a few words.

"There's no better way to do it, right? Everybody loves a pay-per-view match," Timme said.

Vegas is used to hosting those types of events, and that's exactly how Saturday night's matchup is being hyped: a physical clash between two of the nation's best.

Sanogo, a junior from Mali, came to America at the age of 15 just a year after he began playing basketball. He did not speak English at the time. Six years later, he's the face of Connecticut basketball, regarded as a friendly giant with an innocence about him off the court, but a fierce competitor with an unlimited motor on it. In this NCAA Tournament, the 6-foot-9 tower has imposed his will, combining for 70 points and 29 rebounds.

Timme, the 22-year-old senior from Texas with the famous mustache, has evolved into one of the sport's faces. He's known for his relentless nature on the court and a no-filter attitude off it.

In his 133rd college game — he's 121-12 in his career — Timme put up one of his finest performances: 36 points, 16-for-24 from the floor, 13 rebounds and four assists. When Gonzaga looked buried against UCLA in the Sweet 16, Timme willed them back. How does his coach, Mark Few, identify that ability?

"Really, it's swag," the 24th-year head coach said. "And that swag, even in his freshman year, became contagious within our team. With a team like the one we have this year, what that does is it instills a belief in some of the other players that they don't necessarily have deep in their core that he has. He thinks he's going to win every time he walks out there."

The record backs that up for Timme, the former 4-star recruit from Richardson, Texas, whose role has evolved over the course of his four years in more ways than one.

"My nickname was ‘Dumbass’ for a while my freshman year," Timme said to a room filled with laughter at Friday's news conference. "Pretty fitting."

"He's ‘The Union Rep’ now," Few said. "That's his nickname now. That's been — he's been ‘The Union Rep’ the last two years. He's always on me about length of practice, length of film sessions, days off, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera. So I guess he's moved up some, right?"

"Well, the union rep actually is not allowed to come out during March," Timme quipped.

He and Few actually have a unique relationship, in which both have acknowledged the ups and downs throughout a four-year journey.

"I was like, ‘Huh, this is a weird guy," Timme said when asked about his first exchange with Few. "But, in a good way. He has his own aura, his own personality. He's got a dry humor, and he's kind of reserved at first, actually. I was like, ‘Huh, I'm not seeing this fiery, passionate guy that you see on TV. I'm seeing this family-oriented, laid-back, loyal guy. Just how he's opened up so much, it's been great, and he's such a good dude. I have the utmost respect for him."

Much like Timme, Sanogo also speaks his mind. He's even admitted that he talks to himself in the mirror on many mornings.

"Be the same Adama that you've been all year. You can do this," Sanogo said when asked what he will tell himself in the mirror on Saturday. "I know my guys will be there for me, and I know that if I stay true to my identity, I will be fine and we will win the game."

"Adama the person is — there's that rare individual in terms of intangible qualities," UConn coach Dan Hurley said when asked about his star. "Obviously he's got tremendous physical strength, and touch, and athletic abilities. But he's got a tremendous makeup. His work ethic? It's off the charts. His competitive will is off the charts. He's got tremendous working character. The guy's a warrior. And he's a guy that values winning more than anything else."

Sanogo has been at the forefront of UConn's return to the top of the country's basketball hierarchy. He was an All-Big East First Team selection and a finalist for the Kareem Abdul Jabbar Award. His desire to restore the Huskies to glory has rubbed off on his teammates as well.

"He makes my life so much easier on the basketball court," freshman Alex Karaban said. "We communicate with each other a lot. He controls the inside in the paint so much to where it helps me on the perimeter as well. So he's a great teammate. Some stories? You know, he blames me for a lot of stuff. He calls me the freshman a lot. He blames me all the time, but that's how he elevates me. I love him."

Beyond the swagger and the level of talent displayed by both bigs, there was a common thread to their responses on Friday: They have a mutual respect for one another.

"Watching his game, he's one of the best in the entire country," Sanogo said when asked about Timme. "I can't wait. I'm definitely looking forward. I think it will be a fun game tomorrow."

"He (Sanogo) reminds me a bit of Oscar Tshiebwe," Timme said. "He's got magnets for hands on the boards, and he's always ducking and causing problems. He presents a unique challenge, and we're going to have to try to make life as difficult as we can. When he gets easy second-chance points, that's when he really gets going. He just plays his balls off."

Timme then said what everybody is thinking heading into Saturday:

"This is going to be a war."

And with every No. 1 seed out before the Elite Eight for the first time in NCAA Tournament history, the matchup between Gonzaga and Connecticut takes on a completely different meaning entering Saturday. The pathway is even more clearly laid out for the dream of winning a national championship.

The larger-than-life stars in the frontcourt have no shortage of items at stake.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

