Dwyane Wade pledging $3 million donation to Marquette
Dwyane Wade pledging $3 million donation to Marquette

Published Jan. 15, 2024 3:45 p.m. ET

Dwyane Wade is donating $3 million to Marquette just over two decades after leading the Golden Eagles to their last Final Four appearance.

Marquette announced the gift Monday as the Hall of Fame guard attended the 17th-ranked Golden Eagles’ game with Villanova.

Wade’s gift will grow the school’s summer reading program for Milwaukee children, establish a Wade Scholars program benefiting low-income students and expand the university’s athletic and human performance research center, which will include a new practice facility for the men’s basketball program.

The new practice facility remains in the fund-raising and development phase. The court will be named after Wade.

Wade starred for Marquette from 2001-03 and helped the Golden Eagles reach the Final Four in 2003 before going on to become a three-time NBA champion and eight-time all-NBA performer.

The announcement of Wade’s gift comes one day after the Miami Heat announced they would unveil a bronze statue of him outside the Kaseya Center.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

