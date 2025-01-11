College Basketball
Duke's Cooper Flagg scores ACC freshman record 42 points vs. Notre Dame
College Basketball

Duke's Cooper Flagg scores ACC freshman record 42 points vs. Notre Dame

Updated Jan. 11, 2025 4:14 p.m. ET

Cooper Flagg scored an ACC freshman record 42 points to help No. 4 Duke hold off Notre Dame on Saturday, 86-78, and stay unbeaten in conference play.

The 6-foot-9 preseason Associated Press All-American made 11 of 14 shots, 4 of 6 3-pointers and 16 of 17 foul shots. He also had seven assists and six rebounds, turning in an all-around floor game that had him single-handedly wearing down the Notre Dame defense.

[Related: Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper at No. 1? Check out John Fanta's latest mock draft]

Khaman Maluach added a season-high 19 points for Duke (14-2, 6-0).

ADVERTISEMENT

Markus Burton scored 23 points for the Fighting Irish (7-9, 1-4), who made 14 of 23 3-pointers and kept hanging around to make things interesting at the end.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish fell in a 14-0 hole and trailed by as many as 18 in the second half before getting it to a two-possession game late.

Duke: The Blue Devils have been blowing through the first chunk of the league slate, shooting 51.6% while winning four of their first five ACC games by 20 or more points. Things were tougher this time, with Notre Dame (48.2%) becoming only the fourth opponent to crack 40% shooting all year.

Key moment

Notre Dame got as close as 80-76 on a Burton runner late, but Flagg answered with two free throws while Burton missed a drive on the ensuing possession. That set up two free throws for Maluach with 15.8 seconds left to push the margin back to two possessions.

Key stat

Flagg has now made 12 of 22 3-pointers in his past six games. He was just 8 of 36 in his first 10 college games.

Up next

The Irish host Boston College on Monday. The Blue Devils close a three-game homestand Tuesday against Miami.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Seven teams that could win the Big Ten men's basketball regular-season title

Seven teams that could win the Big Ten men's basketball regular-season title

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNFL Scores NFL ScoresSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 20252025 NFL Playoff Bracket Image 2025 NFL Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes