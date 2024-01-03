Dre Davis scores 17 as Seton Hall downs Providence, 61-57
Dre Davis' 17 points helped Seton Hall defeat No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Wednesday night.
Seton Hall led by five points at halftime and held the lead until a 3-pointer by Corey Floyd Jr. gave Providence a one-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes to go. After a series of five lead changes, the Pirates took the lead for good at 52-51 with 4:40 remaining. They led by two before Dylan Addae-Wusu sealed the win with two free throws with six seconds left.
Davis was 6 of 12 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 16 points while going 6 of 16 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Addae-Wusu shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.
The Friars (11-3, 2-1) were led by Josh Oduro, who posted 23 points and two blocks. Devin Carter added 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Providence. Corey Floyd Jr. also had seven points, six rebounds and two steals.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2023 College Basketball championship odds: Purdue favored; BYU, Alabama rise
No. 1 Purdue faces big tests in Big Ten with Maryland, No. 9 Illinois coming up
2023 College basketball rankings: Purdue, Kansas remain on top; Arizona falls
-
Men's AP Top 25: Purdue still No. 1; Arizona, FAU, Gonzaga take big drops
10 unranked men's college basketball teams on the rise heading into 2024
Illinois men's basketball suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charges
-
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida
Cam Spencer scores 20 points, leads No. 4 UConn to 85-56 blowout of DePaul in Big East play
-
2023 College Basketball championship odds: Purdue favored; BYU, Alabama rise
No. 1 Purdue faces big tests in Big Ten with Maryland, No. 9 Illinois coming up
2023 College basketball rankings: Purdue, Kansas remain on top; Arizona falls
-
Men's AP Top 25: Purdue still No. 1; Arizona, FAU, Gonzaga take big drops
10 unranked men's college basketball teams on the rise heading into 2024
Illinois men's basketball suspends Terrence Shannon Jr. following rape charges
-
No. 1 Purdue handles Maryland 67-53 to snap Terrapins' 19-game home winning streak
World's tallest teenager, 7-foot-6 center Olivier Rioux, commits to Florida
Cam Spencer scores 20 points, leads No. 4 UConn to 85-56 blowout of DePaul in Big East play