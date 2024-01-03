College Basketball
Dre Davis scores 17 as Seton Hall downs Providence, 61-57
Dre Davis scores 17 as Seton Hall downs Providence, 61-57

Published Jan. 3, 2024 10:09 p.m. ET

Dre Davis' 17 points helped Seton Hall defeat No. 23 Providence 61-57 on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall led by five points at halftime and held the lead until a 3-pointer by Corey Floyd Jr. gave Providence a one-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes to go. After a series of five lead changes, the Pirates took the lead for good at 52-51 with 4:40 remaining. They led by two before Dylan Addae-Wusu sealed the win with two free throws with six seconds left.

Davis was 6 of 12 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East Conference). Kadary Richmond added 16 points while going 6 of 16 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Addae-Wusu shot 3 for 10 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Friars (11-3, 2-1) were led by Josh Oduro, who posted 23 points and two blocks. Devin Carter added 10 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals for Providence. Corey Floyd Jr. also had seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

