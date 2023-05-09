College Basketball DJ Rodman, son of Dennis Rodman, to join Bronny James at USC Updated May. 9, 2023 5:50 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Los Angeles will have a new hot ticket in the basketball world in the 2023-24 season. All that's missing from the University of Southern California will be the reality show TV cameras — and don't rule anything out.

DJ Rodman announced Tuesday afternoon that he's transferring from Washington State to the Trojans for his fifth year of college basketball. The son of Dennis Rodman, a 2011 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and five-time NBA champion, DJ is a 6-foot-6 small forward who averaged 9.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

This recruiting momentum comes just 72 hours after Bronny James, the son of LeBron and a 4-star recruit, announced his commitment to the Trojans, who are trending toward the top 15-20 range in preseason polls.

It will be interesting to see how 11th-year head coach Andy Enfield, who's led the Trojans to three straight NCAA Tournaments, including an Elite Eight run in 2021, manages a crowded backcourt.

USC will have leading scorer Boogie Ellis (17.7 PPG) returning for his fifth season and also welcomes Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country. The addition of Rodman likely would not have occurred without two key slots opening in L.A., as Reese Dixon-Waters (San Diego State) and Tre White (Louisville) both transferred out of the program.

It's going to be fascinating to see the dynamic of an established veteran in Ellis alongside a couple of one-and-done candidates as freshmen, and the addition of a grad transfer who's obviously coming to the Trojans to elevate his role and impact on a winning team.

We know one thing: The courtside scene of LeBron James and Dennis Rodman watching USC basketball together will certainly produce some headlines.

John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

