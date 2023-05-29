College Basketball Creighton star Ryan Kalkbrenner withdraws from NBA Draft, returning for senior year Published May. 29, 2023 6:55 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Creighton star Ryan Kalkbrenner will return to the Bluejays as Greg McDermott's squad looks to build on last season's Elite Eight run.

The two-time Big East defensive player of the year announced his decision to return to Creighton and withdraw from the NBA Draft on social media on Monday.

Kalkbrenner's defensive acumen and rim-running ability helped Creighton to a 24-13 overall record in 2022-23, including wins over N.C. State, Baylor and Princeton in the 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball tournament before a close loss to eventual national runner-up San Diego State. The Bluejays also finished with a 14-6 record in the Big East.

The 7-foot-1 Kalkbrenner averaged 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game over 34 games last season.

Creighton guard Trey Alexander is also reportedly weighing a return to college after also initially putting his name forward for NBA Draft consideration earlier this offseason. The Bluejays also lost guard Ryan Nembhard to the transfer portal; Nembhard ended up at Gonzaga, his brother Andrew's former school.

