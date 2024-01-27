College Basketball
Caleb Love's career-high 36 points help No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon, 87-78
Published Jan. 27, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET

Caleb Love scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon, 87-78, on Saturday.

Kylan Boswell added 14 points as the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) bounced back after losing 83-80 at Oregon State on Thursday night. Keshad Johnson scored 12 points, and Oumar Ballo had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Arizona, which had dropped three straight road games, moved into a tie with Oregon for the top spot in the conference standings.

Love, a transfer from North Carolina, made five 3-pointers. He went 12-for-18 from the field.

Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points for Oregon (14-6, 6-3), which lost for the third time in four games. N’Faly Dante added 19, and Kario Oquendo scored 13.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

