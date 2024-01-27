College Basketball Caleb Love's career-high 36 points help No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon, 87-78 Published Jan. 27, 2024 8:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Caleb Love scored a career-high 36 points, and No. 9 Arizona beat Oregon, 87-78, on Saturday.

Kylan Boswell added 14 points as the Wildcats (15-5, 6-3 Pac-12) bounced back after losing 83-80 at Oregon State on Thursday night. Keshad Johnson scored 12 points, and Oumar Ballo had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Arizona, which had dropped three straight road games, moved into a tie with Oregon for the top spot in the conference standings.

Love, a transfer from North Carolina, made five 3-pointers. He went 12-for-18 from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points for Oregon (14-6, 6-3), which lost for the third time in four games. N’Faly Dante added 19, and Kario Oquendo scored 13.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Arizona Wildcats Oregon Ducks

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share