Cal fires men's basketball coach Mark Fox after four seasons
The California Golden Bears have fired men’s basketball coach Mark Fox one day after his team fell to Washington State in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament, per CBS Sports.
Fox and the Golden Bears are coming off a miserable season where they finished 3-29 overall and 2-18 in Pac-12 play. It's the fewest wins (in a season of three or more games) and worst winning percentage in the program's 114-year history.
Cal’s last victory came back on Jan. 6 when the team defeated Stanford, 92-70.
Fox concludes his four-year run as Cal’s head coach with a record of 38-87. The Golden Bears failed to finish better than eighth in the Pac-12 standings during that period, which included two last-place finishes.
Prior to his tenure at Cal, Fox spent nine seasons as the head coach at Georgia, where he led the Bulldogs to two NCAA Tournament appearances. He began his head coaching career at Nevada, where he went 123-43 in five seasons.
The Golden Bears have not made the NCAA Tournament since 2016 and have not advanced past the first weekend of the tournament since 1997.
