Women's College Basketball 2023 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids Updated Mar. 5, 2023 2:47 p.m. EST

The NCAA women's basketball tournament is fast approaching.

Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.

Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 12.

In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.

Total Bids: 68

Automatic Bids Clinched: 3

Bids Remaining: 65

Schedule of Conference Tournaments, with dates, location and automatic bid winners:

1. Ohio Valley Champions: Tennessee Tech

2. Atlantic 10 Champions: Saint Louis

3. Southern Champions: Chattanooga

4. Horizon League: February 28-March 7, at campus sites; Indianapolis

5. Sun Belt: February 28-March 6, at Pensacola, Florida

6. ACC: March 1-5, at Greensboro, North Carolina

7. America East: March 1-10, at campus sites

8. Big South: March 1-5, at Charlotte

9. Big Ten: March 1-5, at Minneapolis

10. Pac-12: March 1-5, at Las Vegas

11. SEC: March 1-5, at Greenville, South Carolina

12. West Coast: March 2-7, at Las Vegas

13. Big East: March 3-6, at Uncasville, Connecticut (on FS1)

14. Summit League: March 3-7, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota

15. Big Sky: March 4-8, at Boise, Idaho

16. ASUN: March 4-11, at campus sites

17. Patriot League: March 4-12, at campus sites

18. Mountain West: March 5-8, at Las Vegas

19. American Athletic: March 6-9, at Fort Worth, Texas

20. Southland: March 6-9, at Lake Charles, Louisiana

21. WAC: March 6-11, at Las Vegas

22. Northeast: March 6-12, at campus sites

23. Big West: March 7-11, at Henderson, Nevada

24. MAAC: March 7-11, at Atlantic City, New Jersey

25. Conference USA: March 8-11, at Frisco, Texas

26. MAC: March 8-11, at Cleveland

27. MEAC: March 8-11, at Norfolk, Virginia

28. SWAC: March 8-11, Birmingham, Alabama

29. CAA: March 8-12, at Towson, Maryland

30. Big 12: March 9-12, at Kansas City, Missouri

31. Missouri Valley: March 9-12, at Moline, Illinois

32. Ivy League: March 10-11, at Princeton, New Jersey

