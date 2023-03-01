2023 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bids
The NCAA women's basketball tournament is fast approaching.
Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.
Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 12.
In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.
Total Bids: 68
Automatic Bids Clinched: 3
Bids Remaining: 65
Schedule of Conference Tournaments, with dates, location and automatic bid winners:
1. Ohio Valley Champions: Tennessee Tech
2. Atlantic 10 Champions: Saint Louis
3. Southern Champions: Chattanooga
4. Horizon League: February 28-March 7, at campus sites; Indianapolis
5. Sun Belt: February 28-March 6, at Pensacola, Florida
6. ACC: March 1-5, at Greensboro, North Carolina
7. America East: March 1-10, at campus sites
8. Big South: March 1-5, at Charlotte
9. Big Ten: March 1-5, at Minneapolis
10. Pac-12: March 1-5, at Las Vegas
11. SEC: March 1-5, at Greenville, South Carolina
12. West Coast: March 2-7, at Las Vegas
13. Big East: March 3-6, at Uncasville, Connecticut (on FS1)
14. Summit League: March 3-7, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota
15. Big Sky: March 4-8, at Boise, Idaho
16. ASUN: March 4-11, at campus sites
17. Patriot League: March 4-12, at campus sites
18. Mountain West: March 5-8, at Las Vegas
19. American Athletic: March 6-9, at Fort Worth, Texas
20. Southland: March 6-9, at Lake Charles, Louisiana
21. WAC: March 6-11, at Las Vegas
22. Northeast: March 6-12, at campus sites
23. Big West: March 7-11, at Henderson, Nevada
24. MAAC: March 7-11, at Atlantic City, New Jersey
25. Conference USA: March 8-11, at Frisco, Texas
26. MAC: March 8-11, at Cleveland
27. MEAC: March 8-11, at Norfolk, Virginia
28. SWAC: March 8-11, Birmingham, Alabama
29. CAA: March 8-12, at Towson, Maryland
30. Big 12: March 9-12, at Kansas City, Missouri
31. Missouri Valley: March 9-12, at Moline, Illinois
32. Ivy League: March 10-11, at Princeton, New Jersey
