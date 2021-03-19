College Basketball A not-so-big start for the Big Ten, as high seeds Ohio State, Purdue fall 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The big bad bullies of the Big Ten have had a rough start to the NCAA Tournament.

Perhaps everyone should have seen the warning signs after watching Thursday night’s First Four action, when Michigan State’s players showed more interest in arguing with their legendary coach Tom Izzo than they did with slowing UCLA’s late-game rally.

The Spartans possess a classic Big Ten pedigree, after all, and even though they’d finished the regular season with a losing record in conference play, they had played much better as the Big Dance neared.

But Michigan State was the first of an eye-popping nine Big Ten teams to play in the tournament, and it was also the first to fall.

Even with that warning, it was still stunning to see what happened in just the fifth game on Friday when powerhouse Ohio State became just the ninth No. 2 seed to lose in the first round.

The Buckeyes fell to Oral Roberts, a tiny private school of about 4,000 students. The Golden Eagles finished just fourth in the Summit League during the regular season before winning its conference tournament to earn an NCAA bid.

And it wasn’t like the Buckeyes didn’t have their chances to win the game, they just couldn’t get the shots to fall.

As if that upset weren’t stunning enough, the Big Ten again suffered another stunner a few hours later when 4-seed Purdue lost to the 13-seed North Texas Mean Green.

The Boilermakers were considered a below-the-radar Final Four contender by some, and as the only team with a campus located in Indiana, were in a sense the only "home team" in the NCAA Tournament.

FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst Steve Lavin praised Purdue heading into the tournament, writing that Matt Painter’s crew was young, but perhaps ahead of schedule in its quest for a Final Four.

The Mean Green had other ideas, though, riding 43% 3-point shooting to a 78-69 shocker.

While the two biggest upsets of the day placed the spotlight on the Big Ten in a negative light, all is not lost. In fact, the conference also had some really good moments on the day.

No. 1 seed Illinois, which won the Big Ten Tournament crown, barely broke a sweat in their first-round matchup against Drexel, cruising to a 78-49 victory.

And Wisconsin, a 9-seed, had a similarly easy time against No. 8 North Carolina, handing Roy Williams his first loss ever in a first-round game, 85-62. The Badgers will get a shot to make an even more impressive statement in the second round when they take on No. 1-seed Baylor.

Even Rutgers got into the action and showed off a little Big Ten pride. The Scarlet Knights, who finished sixth in the Big Ten during the regular season, earned a minor upset as a 10-seed, taking out No. 7 Clemson, 60-56, thanks to a gritty defensive effort.

And the Big Ten has three more teams yet to take the court, as 1-seed Michigan and 2-seed Iowa and 10-seed Maryland all get into the action on Saturday.

So the Big Ten still has some chances to make a run and show why it has the depth and talent to earn nine bids to the NCAA Tournament.

If Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and the other remaining teams continue to roll, perhaps these first-day upsets will be forgotten – at least a little bit.

