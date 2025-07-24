The Basketball Tournament The Basketball Tournament 2025: Everything to Know Ahead of the Quarterfinals Updated Jul. 26, 2025 2:00 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

And then there were eight.

The Basketball Tournament continues with the highly anticipated quarterfinal round this weekend, as eight teams battle to punch their ticket to the semifinals on July 31.

The eight remaining teams are AfterShocks (Wichita State alum), Best Virginia (West Virginia alum), Shell Shock (Maryland alum), Eberlein Drive, Sideline Cancer, Fail Harder, We Are D3 and Heartfire.

Two games will take place on Sunday, with the two remaining games being played on Monday.

[MORE: 2025 TBT Rosters: Players on the 8 Remaining Teams]

Here's what to look out for in the quarterfinals.

Fail Harder vs. We Are D3 (7 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Fail Harder brings a collection of talent from all over the country, led by high-scoring point guard Darius Adams, who is averaging 21.3 points per game in the tournament. Fail Harder made it to the quarterfinals after taking down reigning TBT champion Carmen's Crew (Ohio State alum) in the third round on Tuesday, 68-62.

On the other side, We Are D3 is averaging 77.3 points per game, the 20th-best mark in the tournament among all teams, and its field goal percentage (38.7%) is the lowest of the remaining teams. The group is led by guard Ty Nichols, who is putting up 24.7 points per contest in the tournament. We Are D3 advanced after a hard-fought 76–68 victory over Stars of Storrs (UConn alum) in the third round.

Aftershocks vs. Heartfire (9 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1)

Aftershocks advanced after narrowly taking down Forever Coogs (Houston alum), 66-63, in the third round. Heading into the quarterfinals, AfterShocks is averaging 75.0 points per game, tied for the 26th-best mark in the tournament among all teams, while its field goal percentage (43.3%) is the second-lowest of the remaining teams. Former Pitt standout Nick Sibande leads the team in scoring with 16 points per game, while Marcus Keene, who played at Central Michigan, is putting up 11.7 points per contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartfire got a dramatic 71-68 win over JHX Hoops to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals; Marcus Hall scored a game-high 16 points, Tevin Mack poured in another 14 points and Eric Griffin added 12 points and eight rebounds in the win. Heartfire is averaging 80.0 points per game, the 10th-best mark in the tournament among all teams, and is shooting 46.5% from the field, the 18th-best mark in the tournament.

Best Virginia vs. Shell Shock (6 p.m. ET Monday on FS1)

Best Virginia took care of business against Elite Nation to advance, 79-68. Heading into the quarterfinals, Best Virginia is averaging 77.7 points per game, the 19th-best mark in the tournament among all teams, and its field goal percentage (43.5%) is the fourth-highest of the remaining teams. The team is led by former South Carolina standout James Reece V, who is putting up 21.7 points per game.

On the other side, Shell Shock is currently averaging 74.7 points per game, the 28th-best mark in the tournament among all teams, and its field goal percentage (43.4%) is tied for the fifth-highest of the remaining teams. Shell Shock pulled out a 68-62 victory over NXT Era Elite in the third round. Shell Shock is led by former Terrapin stars Diamond Stone, LG Gill and Darryl Morsell.

Eberlein Drive vs Sideline Cancer (8 p.m. ET Monday on FS2)

Eberlein Drive stunned top-seeded La Familia (Kentucky alum) in the third round, 71-70, to advance. The team is led by former Arizona standout Gabe York and former Iowa star Anthony Clemmons, who hit the game-winning 3-pointer to lead Elam Ending to the victory against La Familia.

Sideline Cancer got an impressive 74-71 victory over LA Ignite in the third round to continue in the tournament. Jermaine Marrow, who is Hampton's all-time leading scorer, paces Sideline Cancer with 17 points per contest, while Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 14.3 points per game.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily !

share