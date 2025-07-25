The Basketball Tournament 2025 TBT Rosters: Players on the 8 Remaining Teams Updated Jul. 25, 2025 10:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

We've made it to the quarterfinals in the 2025 edition of The Basketball Tournament. Get to know each team and their players in our roster breakdown.

How to watch the TBT Quaterfinals?

The TBT quarterfinals are on FS1 and FS2 on Sunday, July 27 and Monday, July 28. Check out how to watch each game below:

Quarterfinals Schedule

LeBron James considered joining Mavericks, Is he ‘not about winning’ anymore? | The Herd LeBron James considered joining the Dallas Mavericks before opting-in to his $52 million player option. Colin Cowherd says that LeBron is 'no longer about winning'.

2025 TBT Rosters

Below are the full rosters of each TBT left in the tournament in alphabetical order:

AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni)

Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni)

Eduardo Andre – Power Forward (West Virginia)

John Flowers – Small Forward (West Virginia)

Wesley Harris – Small Forward (West Virginia)

Kedrian Johnson – Point Guard (West Virginia)

Tre Mitchell – Power Forward (West Virginia)

Toby Okani – Small Forward (West Virginia)

James Reese V – Shooting Guard (North Texas and South Carolina)

Isaiah Sanders – Shooting Guard (Fairmount State University)

Will Voorhees – Power Forward (Notre Dame College)

Jarrod West – Point Guard (Marshall University and University of Louisville)

J. D. Weatherspoon – Power Forward (Ohio State and Toledo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Eberlein Drive

Pedro Bradshaw – Shooting Guard (Bellarmine University)

Rion Brown – Small Forward (University of Miami)

Terrell Brown – Point Guard (Washington)

Coty Clarke – Small Forward (Arkansas and Lawson CC)

Anthony Clemmons – Point Guard (Iowa)

Aubrey Dawkins – Small Forward (Michigan and Central Florida)

Christian Mekowulu – Power Forward (Tennessee State and Texas A&M)

Dayvion McKnight – Point Guard (Western Kentucky and Xavier)

Tommy Rutherford – Center (UC-Irvine)

AJ Slaughter – Shooting Guard (Western Kentucky)

Terry Taylor – Power Forward (Austin Peay)

Junathaen Watson – Center (Providence College)

Gabe York – Shooting Guard (University of Arizona)

Fail Harder

Darius Adams – Point Guard (University of Indianapolis)

Jesse Bingham II – Small Forward (University of Indianapolis)

Djimon Henson – Shooting Guard (Morehead State)

Reginald Kissoonlal – Center (Marian)

Joshua Price – Power Forward (Southern Indiana University)

Declan Tchoua – Power Forward (University of Indianapolis)

Jaden Terry – Point Guard (Earlham College)

Jordan Walker – Point Guard (Morehead State)

Kobe Webster – Point Guard (Nebraska)

Heartfire

Walt Ellis – Shooting Guard (Grand Canyon University)

Bryan Griffin – Power Forward (Xavier)

Eric Griffin – Power Forward (Hiwassee, Garden City Community College and Campbell)

Marcus Hall – Point Guard (Colorado)

D.J. Kennedy – Small Forward (St. John’s)

Tevin Mack – Small Forward (Clemson)

Tai Odiase – Center (University of Illinois – Chicago)

Larry Owens – Small Forward (Oral Roberts University)

Raphiael Putney – Power Forward (UMass)

Craig Sword – Shooting Guard (Mississippi State)

Jordan Stevens – Point Guard (Duquesne and Midwestern State)

Eric Washington – Point Guard (Miami)

Shell Shock (Maryland Alumni)

Sideline Cancer

We are D3

Marcus Azor – Point Guard (Massachusetts and Dartmouth)

Eugene Campbell III – Point Guard (New Jersey City University)

Da'Kquan Davis – Point Guard (Arcadia University and University at Albany)

Felix Kloman – Shooting Guard (Brown & Babson)

Jackson Meshanic – Small Forward (Hobart College)

Hank Morgan – Shooting Guard (Hamilton College)

David Murray – Center (Connecticut College and Merrimack College)

Ty Nichols – Shooting Guard (Keene State College)

Christian Parker – Power Forward (Mount Union)

Samuel Peek – Shooting Guard (Wesleyan & Stetson)

Thomas Quarry – Small Forward (Johns Hopkins)

Alex Sobel – Center (Middlebury College and Sacred Heart University)

Dimitrius Underwood – Point Guard (Texas–Dallas and College of Charleston)

Sahmi Willoughby – Power Forward (Marietta College)

share

Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more