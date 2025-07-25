The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament
2025 TBT Rosters: Players on the 8 Remaining Teams
Updated Jul. 25, 2025 10:11 a.m. ET
We've made it to the quarterfinals in the 2025 edition of The Basketball Tournament. Get to know each team and their players in our roster breakdown.
How to watch the TBT Quaterfinals?
The TBT quarterfinals are on FS1 and FS2 on Sunday, July 27 and Monday, July 28. Check out how to watch each game below:
Quarterfinals Schedule
- Sunday, July 27: (4) We Are D3 vs. (7) Fail Harder - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Sunday, July 27: (1) Heartfire vs. (2) Aftershocks - 9 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Monday, July 28: (2) Shell Shock vs. (3) Best Virginia (West Virginia) - 6 p.m. ET (FS2)
- Monday, July 28: (4) Sideline Cancer vs. (2) Eberlein Drive - 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
2025 TBT Rosters
Below are the full rosters of each TBT left in the tournament in alphabetical order:
AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni)
- Conner Frankamp – Point Guard (Wichita State)
- Chevez Goodwin – Small Forward (College of Charleston, Wofford and USC)
- Leyton Hammonds – Power Forward (Oklahoma State)
- Rashard Kelly – Power Forward (Wichita State)
- Marcus Keene – Point Guard (Youngstown State and Central Michigan)
- Markis McDuffie – Small Forward (Wichita State)
- Marcus Santos Silva – Center (Texas Tech and VCU)
- Nike Sibande – Shooting Guard (Miami (Ohio) and Pittsburgh)
- Trey Wade – Small Forward (UTEP, Wichita State and Arkansas)
- James Woodard – Shooting Guard (University of Tulsa)
Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni)
- Eduardo Andre – Power Forward (West Virginia)
- John Flowers – Small Forward (West Virginia)
- Wesley Harris – Small Forward (West Virginia)
- Kedrian Johnson – Point Guard (West Virginia)
- Tre Mitchell – Power Forward (West Virginia)
- Toby Okani – Small Forward (West Virginia)
- James Reese V – Shooting Guard (North Texas and South Carolina)
- Isaiah Sanders – Shooting Guard (Fairmount State University)
- Will Voorhees – Power Forward (Notre Dame College)
- Jarrod West – Point Guard (Marshall University and University of Louisville)
- J. D. Weatherspoon – Power Forward (Ohio State and Toledo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Eberlein Drive
- Pedro Bradshaw – Shooting Guard (Bellarmine University)
- Rion Brown – Small Forward (University of Miami)
- Terrell Brown – Point Guard (Washington)
- Coty Clarke – Small Forward (Arkansas and Lawson CC)
- Anthony Clemmons – Point Guard (Iowa)
- Aubrey Dawkins – Small Forward (Michigan and Central Florida)
- Christian Mekowulu – Power Forward (Tennessee State and Texas A&M)
- Dayvion McKnight – Point Guard (Western Kentucky and Xavier)
- Tommy Rutherford – Center (UC-Irvine)
- AJ Slaughter – Shooting Guard (Western Kentucky)
- Terry Taylor – Power Forward (Austin Peay)
- Junathaen Watson – Center (Providence College)
- Gabe York – Shooting Guard (University of Arizona)
Fail Harder
- Darius Adams – Point Guard (University of Indianapolis)
- Jesse Bingham II – Small Forward (University of Indianapolis)
- Djimon Henson – Shooting Guard (Morehead State)
- Reginald Kissoonlal – Center (Marian)
- Joshua Price – Power Forward (Southern Indiana University)
- Declan Tchoua – Power Forward (University of Indianapolis)
- Jaden Terry – Point Guard (Earlham College)
- Jordan Walker – Point Guard (Morehead State)
- Kobe Webster – Point Guard (Nebraska)
Heartfire
- Walt Ellis – Shooting Guard (Grand Canyon University)
- Bryan Griffin – Power Forward (Xavier)
- Eric Griffin – Power Forward (Hiwassee, Garden City Community College and Campbell)
- Marcus Hall – Point Guard (Colorado)
- D.J. Kennedy – Small Forward (St. John’s)
- Tevin Mack – Small Forward (Clemson)
- Tai Odiase – Center (University of Illinois – Chicago)
- Larry Owens – Small Forward (Oral Roberts University)
- Raphiael Putney – Power Forward (UMass)
- Craig Sword – Shooting Guard (Mississippi State)
- Jordan Stevens – Point Guard (Duquesne and Midwestern State)
- Eric Washington – Point Guard (Miami)
Shell Shock (Maryland Alumni)
- Jeff Allen – Power Forward (Virginia Tech)
- Eric Ayala – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Kyle Cardaci – Point Guard (Saint Peter’s and Coppin State)
- Andre Fox – Point Guard (South Alabama)
- LG Gill – Small Forward (Maryland)
- Xavier Green – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
- Ronald March – Shooting Guard (Philander Smith)
- Darryl Morsell – Shooting Guard (Maryland)
- Varun Ram – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Anthony Tarke – Shooting Guard (Coppin State)
- Terell Stoglin – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Diamond Stone – Center (Maryland)
- Melo Trimble – Point Guard (Maryland)
- Kevon Voyles – Point Guard (Marshall)
Sideline Cancer
- Keith Braxton Jr – Shooting Guard (Saint Francis University)
- Joshua Cohen – Center (Saint Francis University, UMass and USC)
- Chris Coffey – Power Forward (Georgetown College)
- Jacob Conway – Shooting Guard (Georgetown College)
- Matthew Crowley – Shooting Guard (University of Southern Mississippi)
- Marcellus Earlington – Small Forward (San Diego)
- Jericole Hellems – Shooting Guard (NC State)
- Branden Jenkins – Shooting Guard (LSU)
- Jermaine Marrow – Point Guard (Hampton University)
- Trey Moses – Power Forward (Ball State)
- Cullen Russo – Power Forward (Southern Idaho and Fresno State)
- Alonzo Verge Jr – Point Guard (Nebraska)
- Tay Weaver – Point Guard (Eastern Kentucky University and Saint Louis University)
We are D3
- Marcus Azor – Point Guard (Massachusetts and Dartmouth)
- Eugene Campbell III – Point Guard (New Jersey City University)
- Da'Kquan Davis – Point Guard (Arcadia University and University at Albany)
- Felix Kloman – Shooting Guard (Brown & Babson)
- Jackson Meshanic – Small Forward (Hobart College)
- Hank Morgan – Shooting Guard (Hamilton College)
- David Murray – Center (Connecticut College and Merrimack College)
- Ty Nichols – Shooting Guard (Keene State College)
- Christian Parker – Power Forward (Mount Union)
- Samuel Peek – Shooting Guard (Wesleyan & Stetson)
- Thomas Quarry – Small Forward (Johns Hopkins)
- Alex Sobel – Center (Middlebury College and Sacred Heart University)
- Dimitrius Underwood – Point Guard (Texas–Dallas and College of Charleston)
- Sahmi Willoughby – Power Forward (Marietta College)
share
recommended
Item 1 of 2
in this topic
recommended
Item 1 of 2