College Basketball 'Anything is possible': Princeton's dance into the Sweet 16 captures the internet Published Mar. 18, 2023 9:39 p.m. EDT

In 2021, we had Oral Roberts. In 2022, we had Saint Peter's. And in 2023, we have (at least) Princeton.

The Tigers dismantled Missouri on Saturday to become the third straight No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 — and the second consecutive such team to hail from New Jersey.

Even more emotionally, Princeton did so in the first NCAA men's basketball tournament to be held after the death of legendary former head coach Pete Carril in August 2022. Princeton's current head coach, Mitch Henderson, was a player for Carril when the Tigers upset No. 2 UCLA as a No. 15 seed in 1997.

But now Henderson has taken the Tigers even farther into the modern edition of March Madness than even the legendary Carril, and guard Blake Peters summed it up best postgame, channeling his inner Kevin Garnett.

Social media, meanwhile, had plenty of fun celebrating another Cinderella team from New Jersey. They could soon be joined by No. 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson if the Knights can beat Florida Atlantic on Sunday after shocking No. 1 Purdue on Friday.

