College Basketball
Australian Star Point Guard Luke Paul Commits To Duke For 2027-28 Season
College Basketball

Australian Star Point Guard Luke Paul Commits To Duke For 2027-28 Season

Published Oct. 1, 2026 5:50 p.m. ET

Jon Scheyer is at it again. Known for locking down elite talent, the Duke Blue Devils head coach made a major splash on the international trail by securing a commitment from one of the world's premier young recruits.

First reported by ESPN, point guard Luke Paul has committed to the Blue Devils for their 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 Australian guard is highly regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Paul delivered a standout performance at the U17 FIBA World Cup in Turkey with Team Australia. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game alongside his play with the Cairns Taipans.

Not only is Paul a unique talent, but he marks the second commitment in the Blue Devils 2027 recruiting class. He will now join four-star forward Kager Knueppel in the program’s early commitments, with plenty of other top targets still in the mix.

Knueppel is the younger brother of Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, following directly in his brother's footsteps.

Paul was named to the All-Tournament Team at the FIBA U17 World Cup over the summer, where future Duke teammate Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje took home MVP honors. By expanding his recruiting footprint internationally, Scheyer has secured two high-upside talents for Duke. 

While Scheyer has built Duke into a perennial power since taking over the program, a National Championship still eludes him. With consecutive elite recruiting classes and an influx of top international talent, pressure is mounting to see if they can finally get over the hump.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers

Senate Overwhelmingly Passes College Sports Bill Aimed At Player Pay, Transfers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Cowboys vs. Texans on FOX One Watch Cowboys vs. TexansWatch Packers vs. Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Packers vs. BuccaneersWatch Rams vs. Eagles on FOX One Watch Rams vs. EaglesWatch Jets vs. Bears on FOX One Watch Jets vs. BearsWatch Dolphins vs. Vikings on FOX One Watch Dolphins vs. Vikings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes