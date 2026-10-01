Australian Star Point Guard Luke Paul Commits To Duke For 2027-28 Season

Jon Scheyer is at it again. Known for locking down elite talent, the Duke Blue Devils head coach made a major splash on the international trail by securing a commitment from one of the world's premier young recruits.

First reported by ESPN, point guard Luke Paul has committed to the Blue Devils for their 2027 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 Australian guard is highly regarded as a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Paul delivered a standout performance at the U17 FIBA World Cup in Turkey with Team Australia. He averaged 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game alongside his play with the Cairns Taipans.

Not only is Paul a unique talent, but he marks the second commitment in the Blue Devils 2027 recruiting class. He will now join four-star forward Kager Knueppel in the program’s early commitments, with plenty of other top targets still in the mix.

Knueppel is the younger brother of Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, following directly in his brother's footsteps.

Paul was named to the All-Tournament Team at the FIBA U17 World Cup over the summer, where future Duke teammate Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje took home MVP honors. By expanding his recruiting footprint internationally, Scheyer has secured two high-upside talents for Duke.

While Scheyer has built Duke into a perennial power since taking over the program, a National Championship still eludes him. With consecutive elite recruiting classes and an influx of top international talent, pressure is mounting to see if they can finally get over the hump.