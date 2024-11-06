College Basketball Alex Karaban leads No. 3 UConn to 92-56 win over Sacred Heart in season opener Published Nov. 6, 2024 9:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Alex Karaban had 20 points, seven rebounds, seven blocks and six assists as No. 3 UConn opened the season with a 92-56 win over Sacred Heart on Wednesday night.

Liam McNeeley added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, seeking their third consecutive national championship. Solo Ball scored 16.

Tarris Reed finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds as Connecticut outrebounded Sacred Heart 47-25.

Amiri Stewart had 13 points and Bryce Johnson added 10 for the Pioneers (0-2).

Tanner Thomas, who scored 22 points in Sacred Heart's season-opening loss to Temple, had just six this time.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

