Alabama shatters NCAA Tournament 3-point record in Sweet 16 win over BYU Updated Mar. 27, 2025 10:04 p.m. ET

NEWARK, N.J. — With just under eight minutes left on the clock at the Prudential Center, Mark Sears let it fly from downtown and sent those in crimson into a frenzy.

Sears had buried Alabama's 22nd 3-pointer of the night, a new NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament record, and all BYU head coach Kevin Young could do was watch. He tried to stop the bleeding with timeouts and attempted several different defensive looks in the second half, but a Crimson Tide team that shot 25-of-51 from downtown would not be denied.

Sears finished with a game-high 34 points, including 10 3-pointers and eight assists, as Alabama clinched its second straight trip to the Elite Eight with a commanding 113-88 victory over the Cougars on Thursday night.

By burying 25 triples, Alabama broke Loyola Marymount's previous Big Dance record of 21 made triples set in a 1990 second-round win over Michigan, while also smashing the tournament single-game record with 51 attempts.

In a battle of top-10 offenses, Alabama began the game at a track-meet pace and BYU could never slow the Crimson Tide down. Sears was the star, finishing three points shy of his career-high of 37. The fifth-year guard showed America that when he's on his A-game, there's no better guard in the country. And the Crimson Tide showed that they have the DNA to win this regional, whether it's Duke or Arizona on the other side.

While Sears was the hero, Alabama sophomore Aden Holloway played the Robin role perfectly, finishing with 23 points while shooting 7-of-14 from downtown. Just when BYU appeared to be making a run, cutting it to 68-61 with just over 13 minutes left, the Auburn transfer splashed a couple of triples.

Alabama's performance will be remembered as one of the best offensive performances in NCAA Tournament history. The Crimson Tide dominated a Cougars team that had won 11 of its last 12 games, overwhelming them from tip to buzzer by shooting 53% from the field and outscoring the Cougars, who went 6-of-30 from downtown, by 57 points from beyond the arc.

