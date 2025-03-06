College Basketball 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament odds: 4 teams to wager now to win March Madness Published Mar. 6, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With March Madness on the horizon, we're all preparing for one of the most exciting times on the sports calendar.

In fact, one of the best things about the madness is that you can jump on the bandwagon now — even if you haven't been paying close attention to college basketball all season.

With that in mind, I do have four squads I've been watching all year whose chances I like to win it all.

Let's dive into which teams I think are worth wagering on right now to cut down the final net at the end of the Men's NCAA Tournament.

Duke to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

The Blue Devils have the best odds to win the title, with only one loss this calendar year. They're top-five in both offense and defense, and if you have any money on the NCAA Tournament, you must have a futures ticket on the Blue Devils to win the title. There is no discernible weakness with this team — that is unless you want to count coach Jon Scheyer, who is only in Year 3 and watched the last two seasons end against rugged teams in March (Tennessee, NC State).

PICK: Duke (+350) to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Auburn to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Auburn has either been the best or second-best team in the country all season, and the Tigers check every box possible. They're first in offense and 14th in defense. They also have Player of the Year candidate Johni Broome and one of the best freshman nobody’s talking about in Tahaad Pettiford. He has four games with 20 points or more this season, and three of those came against Houston, Duke and Kentucky. It will be a colossal shock if they’re not in the Final Four.

PICK: Auburn (+370) to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Florida to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Todd Golden has pushed the Gators into the upper echelon in the last two months with an incredible record against the spread (ATS) of 20-5. The Gators might be able to sneak into a No. 1 seed, so I'm buying stock now before the SEC Tournament. Teams like Alabama and Kentucky might have already peaked — Florida could be peaking this month.

PICK: Florida (+800) to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Houston to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Kelvin Sampson has had a great run at Houston. He coached his squad to the Final Four in 2021 and to the Elite Eight in 2022. His Cougars got upset in the Sweet 16 the last two years. This group, led by 23-year-olds L.J. Cryer and J’Wan Roberts, might be better. They’ve lost once since Christmas — a one-point defeat in OT against Texas Tech. They’re phenomenal on defense (third in efficiency) and rank third in the country shooting from three.

PICK: Houston (+800) to win the NCAA Men's Tournament

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft.

